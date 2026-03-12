How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

A guide to Greenland from Danish journalist Isak Hullert, who lives in Nuuk (60 min)
Mar 12, 2026
Isak Hullert is a proud Dane who recently moved to Nuuk, Greenland via NYC. He does journalism the right way and is now one of 60,000 residents in a territory 3 times the size of Texas. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • How is life on Greenland and how did he end up there?

  • Working for Greenland’s main broadcaster

  • Culture shock moving from Denmark to NYC to Greenland

  • Inuit hunting traditions and the top polar bear hunter in the world

  • What Greenlanders and Danes think about America and Trump’s expansionist rhetoric

  • How he became the first Danish reporter to interview special envoy Jeff Landry and seeing other American emissaries around town

  • War stories from Columbia Journalism School and fundamentals that independent reporters need

Isak’s stunning photos - he will be sharing more on his new Substack here:

President Donald Trump's February 21, 2026 Truth Social post in which he claims he will send a hospital ship to Greenland. No orders to deploy a Navy hospital ship to the region ever materialized (Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

PS, ladies: he’s single

