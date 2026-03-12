Isak Hullert is a proud Dane who recently moved to Nuuk, Greenland via NYC. He does journalism the right way and is now one of 60,000 residents in a territory 3 times the size of Texas. In our conversation, we discuss:

How is life on Greenland and how did he end up there?

Working for Greenland’s main broadcaster

Culture shock moving from Denmark to NYC to Greenland

Inuit hunting traditions and the top polar bear hunter in the world

What Greenlanders and Danes think about America and Trump’s expansionist rhetoric

How he became the first Danish reporter to interview special envoy Jeff Landry and seeing other American emissaries around town

War stories from Columbia Journalism School and fundamentals that independent reporters need

Isak’s stunning photos - he will be sharing more on his new Substack here:

PS, ladies: he’s single

