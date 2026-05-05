How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Chris Coffman's avatar
Chris Coffman
2h

The classics endure, even though a demoralized donor class is currently funding the pollution of our civilization

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Rosemary B's avatar
Rosemary B
2h

hilarious people.

That first picture with the silly picture frame fire place, haha

and that blue "sculpture" in miniature size would make a great dinner bell, but it needs a head,.

Or, it looks like a woman coming out of a cake... headless. Very very very , um...

I do not like "modern art" at all.... unless my grand children make it.

These people are mental. They are truly the self adulating bunch of snot heads

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