How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Maria's avatar
Maria
12h

China has an ancient history, unlike to US. You know, I've worked very hard to tap down the screeching "We are in Iran for the Jews!!! It's the Jews I tell ya!" And when I understood that between Venezuela and Iran, the US effectively shut down over 1.6 million barrels of oil a day to China and now the US is clearing the Straight of mines and has a blockade on the Straight, all with an upcoming meeting between Xi and President Trump...hmmm. And the UAE has left OPEC - sounds like a free market is struggling to be born.

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Homegrown and Homemade's avatar
Homegrown and Homemade
12h

The fentanyl crisis is absolutely out of control. When I was young I entered the world of drug trafficking and became a local legend. By the time I was thirty years old, most of my friends were dead. I would scroll through my phone and most of the people in my contact list I couldn't actually call because they were gone, mostly drug overdoses and some were murdered. In my late twenties I walked away from that lifestyle, I was losing my mind from the extreme paranoia that was required in order for me to survive and so I got a job in a restaurant. I was making very little money compared to my old way of life and I still had reckless spending habits, so a few years after I decided to live a legitimate way of life I struggled with homelessness for one year as I was not well adjusted to society and it took time for me to adapt. On the subject of opium - I grow some opium poppies and I believe that the natural opium poppy is in fact a much better option as a painkiller than either pharmaceutical opioids or street opioids. I only use it on occasion when I have a medical need for it or for special events. But it is playing with fire and so people must be very careful with it, even the natural form. Heroin was invented by Bayer and was originally marketed as a safer and less addictive alternative to morphine or opium. Now we clearly see that this is just not true - heroin is much more dangerous than natural opium poppy. So while I do feel that even the natural poppy has risks associated with it, and should not be used recklessly, I also feel that we should stop demonizing the natural opium poppy flower. The demonization of the opium poppy is because Big Pharma cannot patent a plant. They want to sell us dangerous chemicals that they can patent and make lots of money from. The natural plant they cannot patent so they tell us we should not have it, that we should be prescribed their dangerous pharmaceutical drugs by a doctor instead.

I also never considered the fentanyl crisis as revenge for the opium wars a long time ago. But that sort of makes sense that they feel a sense of justification. But of course two wrongs do not make a right and the fentanyl crisis is effecting many nations, not just the British. I believe in the death penalty for people who sell fentanyl, if it were up to me every single person manufacturing it or selling it would be systematically exterminated. Or at least as many as I could find.

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