The Academy Awards are fully demoralized. Since the woke era began in 2013, Best Picture winners have gotten substantially worse. Tonight, the most prestigious prize is guaranteed to go to social justice slop film. The frontrunners One Battle After Another and Sinners are both pornographic leftist snuff. Hollywood’s goal is no longer to entertain, but to foment division and agitate for bolshevik violence like the Minneapolis baizuo kamikaze attacks.

The Godfather and its sequel won Best Picture in 1972 and 1974. They would never be made today, much less be considered for awards. Writers like Mario Puzo, the blue collar Italian New Yorker who published the book that was adapted into the film, no longer exist. They have been purged from all prestige creative jobs through DEI, as Jacob Savage documented in The Lost Generation. The New Yorker, MacArthur Genius Grants, and Mellon Foundation have shut out talented white males for decades.

Casts and crews must also fulfill diversity quotas in order to be eligible for winning major honors. Modern audiences don’t have the attention span to sit still for 3 hours and follow single-shot scenes of slow, rich dialogue that last for 10+ minutes. They would seek to cancel The Godfather over racism, sexism, and lack of female/minority actors. Even in the 70s, it was not immune to Hollywood censorship. One deleted scene features a Weinstein-esque Hollywood mogul taking advantage of a young aspiring actress.

The mesmerizing opening scene of The Godfather is better than everything Hollywood has produced over the past decade combined.

Me watching Hollywood’s decay and death:

I have scored every Best Picture winner after 2000 from 1-5 stars (1 being the most demoralized). The nominee pool was expanded from 5 to 10 in 2009. Quality fell off a cliff after the woke era began in 2013. The academy intentionally chose films that had leftist themes and limited appeal at the box office. I have added one sentence of commentary for each subversion score.

2000-2007: Peak Hollywood continues its cultural dominance from the 90s

2000: Gladiator (5) A masterpiece about heroic General Maximus seeking vengeance in the Roman Empire’s Colosseum - are you not entertained?!

2001: A Beautiful Mind (4) Russell Crowe went back to back with a brilliant portrayal of a sensitive, schizophrenic math genius.

2002: Chicago (4) The musical with an ensemble cast beat Gangs of New York and The Pianist because it had more mass appeal, signaling the height of Broadway before it also got ruined by theater kid cringe.

2003: The Lord of the Rings - The Return of the King (5) Topped off the greatest trilogy ever made - Fellowship and Two Towers should have won the previous two years.

2004: Million Dollar Baby (4) Clint Eastwood made Hilary Swank a star as the female version of Rocky.

2005: Crash (4) Panned at the time, but aged well given how balkanized and dysfunctional American cities have become.

2006: The Departed (5) Star-studded cast that was a thrilling tribute to the old school Southie Boston gangs before the city went woke retarded.

2007: No Country for Old Men (5) The Coen Brothers and Cormac McCarthy teamed up to make magic, perhaps the most popular film with harsh right wing themes in recent history.



2008-2012: Mediocrity seeps in

2008: Slumdog Millionaire (3) Overrated Bollywood slop with a nice soundtrack and aesthetics, which prevailed against a weak field that included limousine liberal darlings Milk and Frost/Nixon.

2009: The Hurt Locker (4) A brutal, tense examination of the individual toll and PTSD from the forever wars.

2010: The King’s Speech (4) Formulaic yet grand with British pomp, back when the monarchy mattered and England was a real country.

2011: The Artist (3) Silent black and white throwback that was a tribute to classic cinema, but only appealed to snobs.

2012: Argo (3) Solid if not self-congratulatory retelling of the Iran hostage crisis and heroic rescue.



2013-2019: Peak woke

2013: 12 Years a Slave (1) Name says it all.

2014: Birdman (2) Quirky art-house style presented as if it was filmed on one continuous take.

2015: Spotlight (2) The circle jerk of actors and journalists patting themselves on the back for exposing Catholic Church scandals, but they will never investigate public schools where far worse child abuse happens because they are on the same team.

2016: Moonlight (1) LGBTQ BIPOC slop won because they wanted to stick it to Trump with the #oscarssowhite campaign, even though it was the lowest grossing winner of all time.

2017: The Shape of Water (1) Demonic beastiality beat the inspiring history of Dunkirk and Darkest Hour.

2018: Green Book (2) A BIPOC pianist and his Italian driver face racism in the 1960s South - it could have been far worse, as other nominees included Black Panther, Black Kkklansman, Roma, and Vice.

2019: Parasite (3) The first Asian film to win best picture was a resentful socialist South Korean dark comedy, somehow prevailing over Joker, 1917, and Ford v Ferrari.



2020-Present: Death spiral after COVID

2020: Nomadland (2) COVID lockdowns devastated the industry, so you probably haven’t heard of any Best Picture nominee from this year.

2021: CODA (2) Made $2.2 million at the box office, somehow Dune lost against another lousy field.

2022: Everything Everywhere All at Once (1) The worst to ever win, nonsensical and nauseating with appeals to Stop Asian Hate - selected over All Quiet on the Western Front.

2023: Oppenheimer (3) A throwback to epic long movies starring the charismatic Cillian Murphy, but glossed over the communism angle.

2024: Anora (2) Weak indie film featuring a mid Russian wasian stripper would have been a dud 20 years ago, though it wasn’t too woke.

2025: One Battle After Another or Sinners (1) Pure Bolshevik agitprop



Time to make America fun again with better arts and culture: