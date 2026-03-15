How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
12h

Over the course of a couple generations, Hollywood has gone from all American 🇺🇸 appeal to totally repulsive. 🤮 While it’s not yet dead, that outcome is inevitable. RIP Hollywood. Normal people will not miss you.

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Donald Beane Jr's avatar
Donald Beane Jr
11h

They are putting so much effort into promoting this slop, almost as if there were an agenda there.

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