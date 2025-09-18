How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #8: Peachy Keenan
2
6
0:00
-1:24:42

Call Us Daddies #8: Peachy Keenan

Chatting with the right's favorite pro-natal mom about the closing the Gen Z gender gap on prioritizing children and countering anti-natal messaging from media and doctors (84 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Peachy Keenan's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
and
Peachy Keenan
Sep 18, 2025
2
6
Share
Transcript

Comrades: Today we are making herstory with our first mother on the show. Peachy Keenan is the new right’s favorite mama bear. She is a proud mom of five and author of Domestic Extremist.

Let’s continue to keep Charlie Kirk and his family in our prayers. He put God and family at the center of his life. It tears me up inside that my daughter is the same age as his and he won’t get to see her grow up.

In our conversation, Peachy and I discuss:

  • The Kirk family as role models for generations to come

  • Charlie’s legacy on dad-pilling young men and the need for a similar figure to help young women

  • Female peer pressure driving the Gen Z gender gap in prioritizing children

  • The Natal Conference on making parenthood high status and desirable

  • Subverting the subversion of Eat Pray Love, Lean In, Sex and the City, and Call Her Daddy

  • Warnings from older girlbosses whose employers show no loyalty for their sacrifices and regret life decisions about not having kids

  • Normalization of healthcare professionals pushing The Pill, corporate sponsored egg freezing, and a shocking story about surrogacy abuse

  • Disney focusing on adults and becoming inaccessible to middle class kids

Image
Image
Peachy Keenan's Extremely Domestic
HillBilly Elegy: Disney Edition
It’s been a long time since a New York Times article made me cry…
Read more
15 days ago · 1638 likes · 433 comments · Peachy Keenan
Peachy Keenan's Extremely Domestic
Want to Make America Great? Make More Americans.
Tech vs. Trad Natalism…
Read more
6 months ago · 196 likes · 73 comments · Peachy Keenan

How To Make Arranged Marriage Great Again

Yuri Bezmenov
·
Apr 1
How To Make Arranged Marriage Great Again

Comrades: I made my first speaking appearance at NatalCon last weekend. It was an epic gathering full of great patriots who love their families. Here are my remarks:

Read full story

How do we de-radicalize Gen Z women?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture