Call Us Daddies #8: Peachy Keenan

Comrades: Today we are making herstory with our first mother on the show. Peachy Keenan is the new right’s favorite mama bear. She is a proud mom of five and author of Domestic Extremist.

Let’s continue to keep Charlie Kirk and his family in our prayers. He put God and family at the center of his life. It tears me up inside that my daughter is the same age as his and he won’t get to see her grow up.

In our conversation, Peachy and I discuss:

The Kirk family as role models for generations to come

Charlie’s legacy on dad-pilling young men and the need for a similar figure to help young women

Female peer pressure driving the Gen Z gender gap in prioritizing children

The Natal Conference on making parenthood high status and desirable

Subverting the subversion of Eat Pray Love, Lean In, Sex and the City, and Call Her Daddy

Warnings from older girlbosses whose employers show no loyalty for their sacrifices and regret life decisions about not having kids

Normalization of healthcare professionals pushing The Pill, corporate sponsored egg freezing, and a shocking story about surrogacy abuse

Disney focusing on adults and becoming inaccessible to middle class kids

How do we de-radicalize Gen Z women?