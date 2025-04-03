Comrades:

and the pearl-clutchers are ngmi - not gonna make it.

For decades, “conservatives” like him have lost time and time again. They offered no real resistance to the left’s long march. All they cared about were foreign wars, corporate profits, and cheap labor. Now that Trump/Elon MAGA/DOGE bromance is ascendant, they are predictably seething, melting down, and falling for emotional blackmail. Moral preening is more important to them than winning or real change.

This is how emotionally incontinent pearl-clutchers see the world: Progressives are destroying everything, but it is far worse if conservatives push back. Democrats don’t have to follow the Constitution, but Republicans do. The red guards wrecked our society, but don’t be mean or punish them! We made our bed, but won’t lie in it and will get mad if anyone tries to clean it up.

For the past few weeks, Sullivan’s histrionic Notes have been popping up my feed. I responded to him, then he fired back. To his credit, he has not blocked me. His Substack has 200,000+ subscribers, but has low engagement and does not allow comments. He calls himself a “recovering blogger” and most of his career has been spent pontificating for rags like The New Republic, The Atlantic, The Daily Beast, TIME, and New York.

ANDREW:

Small smidgen of hope: Joe Rogan called the seizure of hundreds of people with no due process and sending them all to a terrifying jail in El Salvador “horrifying”. There is almost certainly an innocent man or two caught up in this violation of core Constitutional rights in the U.S. - and Rogan understands just how massive an assault on the Constitution this means. But a new standard has now been set by Trump. Any president can now seize anyone off the street with no due process and consign them to a foreign jail, and no one in his party will object. Let that sink in. In two months, we have seen a president shredding habeas corpus, due process, and the First Amendment. Can you imagine what parts of America will be left standing after four years?

YURI:

Did you clutch your pearls this hard when illegals and grooming gangs were raping and killing American and British women?

ANDREW:

I definitely expressed outrage. But abolition of habeas corpus does seem a bit much in response don’t you think? Or is habeas corpus now a dead letter for you?

YURI:

Yes, but it must be put into context. The American people voted for mass deportations and polls show the majority still support them. Activist leftist NGOs and judges are obstructing the executive’s mandate to carry out the will of the voters in our democracy. The Biden administration opened the floodgates for millions of illegals, so it is impossible to remove them without making a few mistakes. Those mistakes should be rectified, but rectifying the suicidal policies of the previous administration takes priority. It is far more dangerous to normalize letting judges dictate our sovereignty. The UK has now formalized a two-tiered system of justice where the “oppressed” will received more favorable sentences and many illegals who commit crimes can stay in the name of “human rights”, which will be used to further abuse open borders. TLDR: Stop melting down over sob stories, especially if you aren’t going to do the same about all the innocent victims of mass migration who are dead - not briefly imprisoned.

Deportations and Signalgate are the biggest controversies of Trump’s second term thus far. No one is excusing real mistakes. Own goals must be minimized in this high stakes game. However, we need to remember these frameworks when MSM and Trump Derangement Substack merchants like Andrew spew selective outrage:

Give a story time to develop and be skeptical of scripted repetitive narratives. For example, MSM drummed up sympathy for a deported “Maryland father” who turned out to be an MS-13 member. Illegal immigrants do not have a right to be in our country and do not have the rights of citizens - it is impossible to remove millions without a few errors, but it is Biden’s fault they are here in the first place. If someone is more upset about a few harsh or mistaken deportations than the countless innocent women and children trafficked, raped, and killed by illegals like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, ignore them because they are not a serious person. If someone is more upset about SignalGate than the years-long coverup of Biden’s senility and his family’s pre-emptive pardons, ignore them because they are not a serious person. If a Biden or Obama appointed Judge has conflicts of interest, ignore their rulings because they are red guards in black robes who are subverting our judicial system and nation. If someone smokes weed every day, pushed for the Iraq War, posted anonymous online advertisements for unprotected anal sex, and lobbied for America to allow HIV-positive people like him to penetrate the country… need I say more?

Noah Smith, Matt Yglesias, Jesse Singal, Nate Silver, The Bulwark, and the Abundance bros all fall into the same “centrist” category as Andrew Sullivan. They present themselves as wonky rationalists, but vote blue no matter who. Never have so many wonk slop words yielded so little insight. They are the millennial Paul Krugmans - never in doubt, yet beyond out of touch. Occasionally, they will have a moment of clarity, break with the left on a 90/10 issue like trans, and get the struggle session treatment for their disobedience. But when the rubber meets the road, they start shrieking and running back to the longhouse.

Noah’s debut in The Free Press smearing the New Right received a record-breaking ratio of 10 to 1:

Yglesias wins worst take of all time:

Andrew’s stunning and brave fans hurled vitriol at me:

MAGA rapey shitstains swallow BS pills. Such brilliant retorts. I’m sure Geoff was incensed when the Biden administration repeatedly violated the constitution and ignored the courts.

Imagine not knowing that illegals and grooming gangs have raped and murdered many women over decades.

This one is my favorite. LV wonders about my information environment, yet doesn’t know about how Biden opened the floodgates. SOURCE?

Judges are the law. They are not humans with biases and conflicts of interests. Everyone who disagrees with this alien must be a Fox News Reddit fool.

Points for tovarich. Cringe for “Don Benito” and “authoritarian motherfucker”.

TDS is back with a vengeance. Remember when Alexander Vindman thought I was the real Yuri Bezmenov and wanted intel agencies to investigate me? I member!

PS: I do have critiques of Trump like this one, but there are thousands of other writers to follow if you want more ;)