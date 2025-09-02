Comrades: Public art has devolved into demoralization.

All over America, ugly statues and murals assault our eyes and souls. They stand as taunts of the left’s power to invert inspiration and beauty. Victory in the counter-cultural revolution requires them to be replaced with real art. The scars of the 2020 summer of love, during which many legacy statues were torn down by red guards, must be healed. Restore our public squares to Make America Beautiful Again for a new golden age. Our artistic institutions like RISD have rotted under the reigns of commissars. They all view the examples below as gold standards that can never be criticized.

Times Square, NYC: Grounded in the Stars

Flatiron Courthouse, NYC: Havah…to breathe, air, life

Boston Common, MA: The Embrace

Lafayette Square in New Orleans, LA: All Power to All People

Union Square, SF: R-Evolution

National Harbor, MD: The Awakening

Des Moines, Iowa: Gymnast III

Nashville, TN: TBD

Europe has also fallen. The first 4 statues in this section were made by the same artist as Times Square - Thomas J. Price.

Piazza della Signoria in Florence, Italy: Time Unfolding

Palazzo Vecchio: A Place Beyond and Through a Steady Gaze

Rotterdam, Netherlands: Moments Contained

Fourth Plinth in London, Yookay:

Place Vendome, France:

Copenhagen, Denmark: Rebel Queen

Cleon Peterson was commissioned for the first ever mural at the base of the Eiffel Tower:

Many museums are showcasing agitprop. The more modern the art, the worse it gets. Public institutions that receive payer funds like The Smithsonian must be reformed:

Make Logos Original Again:

Make Britain Great Again with flags and murals:

