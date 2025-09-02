How To Demoralize Public Art
A compilation of ugly "art" in public spaces to remind us why we must Make America Beautiful Again
Comrades: Public art has devolved into demoralization.
All over America, ugly statues and murals assault our eyes and souls. They stand as taunts of the left’s power to invert inspiration and beauty. Victory in the counter-cultural revolution requires them to be replaced with real art. The scars of the 2020 summer of love, during which many legacy statues were torn down by red guards, must be healed. Restore our public squares to Make America Beautiful Again for a new golden age. Our artistic institutions like RISD have rotted under the reigns of commissars. They all view the examples below as gold standards that can never be criticized.
Feel free to add anything I missed in the comments.
Times Square, NYC: Grounded in the Stars
Flatiron Courthouse, NYC: Havah…to breathe, air, life
Boston Common, MA: The Embrace
Lafayette Square in New Orleans, LA: All Power to All People
Union Square, SF: R-Evolution
National Harbor, MD: The Awakening
Des Moines, Iowa: Gymnast III
Nashville, TN: TBD
Europe has also fallen. The first 4 statues in this section were made by the same artist as Times Square - Thomas J. Price.
Piazza della Signoria in Florence, Italy: Time Unfolding
Palazzo Vecchio: A Place Beyond and Through a Steady Gaze
Rotterdam, Netherlands: Moments Contained
Fourth Plinth in London, Yookay:
Place Vendome, France:
Copenhagen, Denmark: Rebel Queen
Cleon Peterson was commissioned for the first ever mural at the base of the Eiffel Tower:
Many museums are showcasing agitprop. The more modern the art, the worse it gets. Public institutions that receive payer funds like The Smithsonian must be reformed:
Make Logos Original Again:
Make Britain Great Again with flags and murals:
Relevant reminders:
For more on public art:
Let's not forget architecture in the last 20 years.
I term it "mono-tecture" when it comes to commercial buildings.
I am currently reading Use and Abuse of Art, a series of lectures by Jacques Barzun. Very interesting and helps explain the current cultural moment. Having a biblical worldview makes understanding easier, as does training in "art", but probably still useful if those are lacking.
https://www.amazon.com/Use-Abuse-Art-Bollingen-General/dp/0691018049
Any cultural production reflects the health of a society. I am not convinced anyone can make culture if they're atomised, as is happening to everyone who's mind has been turned to mush by the history of the past 100 years and the rise of advanced tech.