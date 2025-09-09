Call Us Daddies #7: Rambo van Halen - "Hollywood Samizdat"

Comrades: If you enjoy samizdats, you are really going to like today’s guest. Rambo van Halen is the author of Hollywood Samizdat, the best book of the summer. He is a fellow anon and father who wrote a tell-all tome about his wild experiences in the entertainment industry.
In our conversation, we discuss:
Why Hollywood producers are so mysterious
Producing the image of the false gods of Hollywood
How the sausage is made and how much astroturfing is involved with agencies like CAA
To what degree the longhouse and #MeToo wrecked Tinseltown
The Savant as the ultimate predictable psyop
Why he left Hollywood for the mountains and the gulf in culture between the two
How he is shielding his kids from ideological subversion and the white pills he sees in the wild
What the future holds for creative producers in the counter-cultural revolution