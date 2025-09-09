Call Us Daddies #7: Rambo van Halen - "Hollywood Samizdat"

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

The anon author of "Hollywood Samizdat" shares war stories about Tinseltown and fatherhood (64 min)
Yuri Bezmenov
Rambo Van Halen
Sep 09, 2025
Comrades: If you enjoy samizdats, you are really going to like today’s guest. Rambo van Halen is the author of Hollywood Samizdat, the best book of the summer. He is a fellow anon and father who wrote a tell-all tome about his wild experiences in the entertainment industry.

In our conversation, we discuss:

  • Why Hollywood producers are so mysterious

  • Producing the image of the false gods of Hollywood

  • How the sausage is made and how much astroturfing is involved with agencies like CAA

  • To what degree the longhouse and #MeToo wrecked Tinseltown

  • The Savant as the ultimate predictable psyop

  • Why he left Hollywood for the mountains and the gulf in culture between the two

  • How he is shielding his kids from ideological subversion and the white pills he sees in the wild

  • What the future holds for creative producers in the counter-cultural revolution

Passage Publishing
Rambo Van Halen
Hollywood Samizdat
I recently heard a story about the director Joe Pytka and how he pissed on a PA…
Read more
3 months ago · 52 likes · 17 comments · Rambo Van Halen
How To Make Stars at the Commissar Astroturfing Agency

How To Make Stars at the Commissar Astroturfing Agency

Yuri Bezmenov
·
Mar 6
Read full story

