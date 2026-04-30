How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
1d

Great great movie and a needed timely post. America was on the road to being color blind , where character not skin color mattered most. And then came the godfather of identity politics from Chicago. Yes there are still racists and they come on multiple hues( one color does nit fit all). But the worst racists of all are those who oppose the idea of a color blind society as they bitterly cling to racial discrimination. As all could see yesterday after the Supremes ruled against racial discrimination and the Chicago Con Law Man was none too pleased.

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Peter James's avatar
Peter James
1d

If you only knew how bad high school sports have gotten in Virginia. They have what is essentially the college transfer portal at the high school level. All the great players in one area transfer to the same school and form a super team. Gone are the days of playing with the guys you grew up with, representing your community. Now it’s all about getting the biggest NIL payout possible when you get to college. Look up the 2024 Hayfield Hawks season for a prime example.

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