Everywhere we go, people want to know, who we are, so we tell them…

High school sports coaches are vital role models in American society. Across communities of all classes, these father figures forge boys into men. They are the last pillars of masculinity within our feminized education system. These dedicated leaders instill the virtues of discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship in victory or defeat. Our country owes them a great debt of gratitude.

Remember the Titans is the ultimate uplifting American high school sports movie. It was released in 2000 and based on the 1971 football season of TC Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia. Denzel Washington stars as Head Coach Herman Boone, who was hired to lead a newly integrated team. Will Patton plays Bill Yoast, who was demoted to serve as his assistant coach.

The story is a classic hero’s journey. Coach Boone and Yoast rally a fractured community behind their team. Tensions rise between the players. They visit Gettysburg during training camp to forge unity. Denzel delivers a signature speech to impart the lessons of this hallowed ground.

Anybody know what this place is? This is Gettysburg. This is where they fought the battle of Gettysburg. Fifty thousand men died right here on this field, fighting the same fight that we’re still fighting amongst ourselves today. This green field right here was painted red, bubbling with the blood of young boys. Smoke and hot lead pouring right through their bodies. Listen to their souls, man. ‘I killed my brother with malice in my heart. Hatred destroyed my family.’ You listen and take a lesson from the dead. If we don’t come together right now, on this hallowed ground, we too will be destroyed just like they were. I don’t care if you don’t like each other, but you will respect each other. I don’t know, maybe we’ll learn to play this game like men.

Every high school athlete in the 2000s watched this movie with our teammates. Little did we know that it was the last decade where American culture celebrated e pluribus unum. Out of many, one. Team captains Gerry Bertier and Julius Campbell mirror their coaches to bring the best out of every player. They inspire their squad to an undefeated season that culminates with the state championship. Even the coaches’ adorable daughters strike up a friendship. The only foreigner was Sunshine, the quarterback who had moved from the strange distant land of California.

Like the world we grew up in, TC Williams High School no longer exists. In 2021, it was renamed to Alexandria City High School because the woke board deemed its namesake racist. Alexandria was swallowed up by the DC swamp’s deep blue abyss and just overwhelmingly voted to rig Virginia’s maps 10-1. Theater kid occupied government purged the athletes.

Both demographic cores of the 1971 team have been replaced by mass migration. The school is now 42% Hispanic, 25% African-American, and 24% White. 40% learn English as a second language. The Fairfax County School Board boasts that 194 languages are spoken by its students and one of its members was sworn in on “banned books” aka grooming porn. 3 out of 4 murders committed in the county this year were by illegals. At least they have better tacos and soccer teams.

Will movies like Remember the Titans help inspire a counter-revolution? Or will they fade as artifacts of a brief period where America was unified at its best before subversion set in? What would the late Boone, Yoast, Bertier, and Campbell think of the current rulers of Virginia? Governor Spanberger is a CIA ghoul who wants boys in girls’ locker rooms. Lieutenant Governor Hashmi is an Indian-born Muslim. Attorney General Jay Jones wants to murder white Republicans and their children.

We are all titans if we choose to be. Don’t let the commissars demoralize you into pursuing excellence and friendship. Denzel rejected DEI and BLM at the peak of groupthink pressure.

Race relationships have to do with race relationships. You’re white or whatever you are. I’m black or whatever I am. We are standing here talking now – that’s how we get things done. You can’t legislate love. The president of the United States can’t legislate us into liking each other. We have to step forward and ask questions about each other and engage. There’s no law that says, ‘Oh, because I’m president you all got to get along now.’ So it’s up to us.

The real America and Virginia:

The demoralized commissar America and Virginia:

Like many classic movies, Remember the Titans had a brilliant soundtrack that reintroduced 70s classics to a new generation.

The winner and runner-up of this year’s Academy Award for Best Picture were both racist leftist snuff films:

And the Oscar for Best Picture Goes To... Slop Yuri Bezmenov · Mar 15 The Academy Awards are fully demoralized. Since the woke era began in 2013, Best Picture winners have gotten substantially worse. Tonight, the most prestigious prize is guaranteed to go to social justice slop film. The frontrunners One Battle After Another Read full story

We need more Titans and Fast Cars: