2025 Banger of the Year: Rob Henderson

Comrades: Congratulations to Rob Henderson for winning 2025 Banger of the Year! He is the third writer to receive this prestigious award and the first non-anon. We are honoring him for a pair of posts that go well together: Rage of the Falling Elite and Being a Writer in the Age of the Influencers.

In our conversation, we discuss:

Why a falling elite creates massive chaos and arbitrage opportunities

The similarities and differences between writing and influencing

California wealth taxes and Nick Shirley exposing MSM cover-up of Minnesota fraud

Filtering out slop, finding the signal in the noise

The future of media and Substack

Examples of serendipity and luck exposure from building a social media platform

What it was like to be Charlie Kirk’s last long-form interview

The importance of authenticity

Culture shock moving to NYC

The best books, movies, shows, and cultural trends of 2025

2026 predictions

Fellow anons Dudley Newright and N.S. Lyons won the Banger of the Year in 2024 and 2023, respectively:

What was your favorite Substack post of 2025?