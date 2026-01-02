How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
2025 Banger of the Year: Rob Henderson
2025 Banger of the Year: Rob Henderson

Celebrating with the winner of the best post of 2025 (77 min)
Jan 02, 2026

Comrades: Congratulations to Rob Henderson for winning 2025 Banger of the Year! He is the third writer to receive this prestigious award and the first non-anon. We are honoring him for a pair of posts that go well together: Rage of the Falling Elite and Being a Writer in the Age of the Influencers.

In our conversation, we discuss:

  • Why a falling elite creates massive chaos and arbitrage opportunities

  • The similarities and differences between writing and influencing

  • California wealth taxes and Nick Shirley exposing MSM cover-up of Minnesota fraud

  • Filtering out slop, finding the signal in the noise

  • The future of media and Substack

  • Examples of serendipity and luck exposure from building a social media platform

  • What it was like to be Charlie Kirk’s last long-form interview

  • The importance of authenticity

  • Culture shock moving to NYC

  • The best books, movies, shows, and cultural trends of 2025

  • 2026 predictions

Yuri's Top 10 Posts of 2025

Yuri Bezmenov
·
December 29, 2025
Yuri's Top 10 Posts of 2025

Comrades: Thank you all for another record-setting year. 2025 flew by with ~150 pieces, over 2 million views, and a newborn in a pear tree. Here is a toast to the top 10 pairings of posts.

Read full story

Fellow anons Dudley Newright and N.S. Lyons won the Banger of the Year in 2024 and 2023, respectively:

How To Win 2024 Banger of the Year - PODCAST with Dudley Newright (51 min)

Yuri Bezmenov and Dudley Newright
·
November 17, 2024
How To Win 2024 Banger of the Year - PODCAST with Dudley Newright (51 min)

Comrades: Millennial snot is so over - yas kween!

Read full story

How To Write the Banger of the Year - INTERVIEW with NS Lyons, author of The Upheaval

Yuri Bezmenov and N.S. Lyons
·
December 19, 2023
How To Write the Banger of the Year - INTERVIEW with NS Lyons, author of The Upheaval

Comrades: Congratulations to N.S. Lyons on winning the Yuri Banger of the Year Award! His writing on “The China Convergence” is the best Substack piece I read in 2023 and I highly recommend subscribing to his stack. Today, I am honored to share a written interview with a fellow Demoralized DIEvy League dissident.

Read full story

