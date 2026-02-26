How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #17: Rooftop vs Boba Asians
0:00
-1:02:05

Call Us Daddies #17: Rooftop vs Boba Asians

Dad banter on the Olympics, State of the Union, Stop Asian Hate, and rooftop vs boba striver culture (62 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
BaD Dad's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov and BaD Dad
Feb 26, 2026

Happy Year of the Fire Horse! My friends BaD Dad and Honey Badger are back to discuss spicy topics related to fatherhood. In this episode, we cover:

  • Rooftop vs Boba Asians

  • Stop Asian Hate: many layers of subversion

  • State of the Union and hockey locker room talk

  • Fatherhood vacuum

    • UK grooming gangs and Epstein

    • Canada trans shooter: activist mom and absent dad

    • Rhode Island trans shooter: father of 6 going beserk

  • Dads of the month

    • Sam Darnold’s father

    • James Van Der Beek

    • Arthur Liu

Texas congressional candidate Nick Tran slams House Dem Leader Gene Wu ...
r/roofkoreans - I would like to sadly inform everyone that the iconic men of the rooftop Koreans have passed away. More information in the comments.
Inside James Van Der Beek's Life at His 'Incredible' Family Ranch in ...

BaD Dad and I coined boba 3 years ago:

How To Celebrate Lunar New Year (INTERACTIVE PODCAST + POLLS)

Yuri Bezmenov
·
January 20, 2023
How To Celebrate Lunar New Year (INTERACTIVE PODCAST + POLLS)

Comrades: Happy Year of the Rabbit! This bonus post is my red envelope gift to you. Hope it gets your weekend off to a fun start.

Read full story

The first double-dad episode last month predicted the Korean rubicon:

Call Us Daddies #16: Warnings from Brazil and South Korea

Yuri Bezmenov and BaD Dad
·
Jan 22
Call Us Daddies #16: Warnings from Brazil and South Korea

Comrades: Every new baby is a blessing. Fathers have a duty to protect children from communism. In today’s episode, I banter with two of my best dad friends BaD Dad and “Honey Badger” (making his podcast debut) about…

Read full story

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture