How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
4h

The ALA story is a great defense of both home schooling, and of downloading books over the web to read at home.

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William Vojtech's avatar
William Vojtech
4h

Please don't use the preferred pronouns of the mentally deranged lunatics.

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