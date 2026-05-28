If aliens wanted to take over the earth, first they would go after America. Then they would take over its elite institutions like Harvard and The New York Times. For total control, they would spread to all public schools and libraries.

Rejoice, comrades. Sam Helmick (they/them) has made herstory as the first aromantic, asexual, and non-binary president of the American Library Association (ALA). The 150-year-old NGO boasts ~50,000 members and 300 staff. They oversee America’s ~120,000 libraries, ~80,000 of which are in public schools.

Sam and her commissar army are the reason why books like Gender Queer are still being shoved in your kids’ faces with your tax dollars. Most of the market for leftist slop comes from library purchases. This is another example of how woke is more deeply entrenched than ever. Would the ALA ever encourage libraries to bulk purchase copies of TJ Harker’s new Passage Press book about how Derek Chauvin is innocent?

Sam’s presidential initiatives include Unite Against Book Bans, Equity and Access, and Intellectual Freedom. Previously, they served as president of the Iowa Library Association and Young Adult Library Services Association as well as a committee member of the Stonewall Book Awards. They hold a BS in Human Services from Iowa Wesleyan University and MS in Library and Information Science from the University of Illinois.

Protecting kids from inappropriate materials and pornography is not a “book ban”. Yet they have staked their career on it. In an interview with Publishers Weekly, they took a stunning and brave stand against “censorship”:

I was being asked questions like what my favorite banned book is. And my answer became: my favorite banned book is yours. My favorite banned book is the one that you’re going to check out of my bookmobile today. My favorite banned book has yet to be written. Because the only way books like Gender Queer—which I needed as a teen but didn’t get until my 30s—are written is because library workers before me have defended a process, and invited the public to ruminate on books and to recognize that we as a free people should read freely. What that was meant to impress was the importance of gently holding people accountable to the process, because library workers cannot single-handedly paint themselves out of the corners that pernicious policy puts them in. When I think about the Freedom Riders, when I think about Stonewall, I think about the brave folks who are part of those communities but also of the allies that came together to support them. It’s going to require the public—the public that resources us by policy, goodwill, and funding—to paint us out of this corner… I think we would be remiss if we didn’t note that this is an attack on all our marginalized communities. We are fighting a two-front war here, one of which is a culture war and the other is a class war. When you dehumanize institutions that uplift and provide access, opportunity, and hope to our most marginalized, it’s much easier to dismantle those public institutions… It is important to recognize that censorship is a hammer looking for a nail, that it always goes after our most marginalized and vulnerable first, and that library funding is an intellectual freedom issue, too, because if I can’t purchase the materials, we can’t debate or discuss them. It’s game over.

If you thought Sam was subversive and predictable, wait until you meet the ALA’s board members and speakers for their upcoming annual conference. In 2018, the ALA changed the name of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Medal to the Children’s Literature Legacy Award because of her work includes “includes expressions of stereotypical attitudes inconsistent with ALSC’s core values.” So much for intellectual freedom and diversity.

What could possibly go wrong in the BlueSky bookmobile?

I recently went to a kids’ birthday party that was soiled by a commissar like Sam. It was a beautiful spring day at a local nature center. A dozen children aged 4-8 participated in an interactive program to learn about the flora and fauna before the pizza and cake.

One of the teachers leading the class looked just like Sam. She had the full baizuo starter kit. Short colored hair, multiple piercings, thick rimmed glasses, ratty androgynous clothes, and a scowl.

Imagine the smell.

The baizuo singled out the boys for scolding. Every time they laughed or cracked a joke, she yelled at them to quiet down. She threatened to end the program and take the animals away several times. Even the dads weren’t spared. She told us to stop chatting with each other in the corner or leave.

The silver lining is that the parents bonded over her insanity. We joked that she was late for her antifa rally. The boy moms’ instincts awakened. We let them play and get rowdy as they should. Everyone learned a valuable lesson - never let the ugly communists take your joy.

High school sports coaches will save America’s youth from the longhouse: