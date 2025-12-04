Comrades: Diversity is our greatest strength! So great that The New York Times has spotlighted Secaucus, New Jersey, as it grapples with the tensions of rapid demographic change. Yet they must reinforce sacred narrative - mass migration is a good thing and you’re a bad person if you notice any downsides. While the big cities get more attention, this is playing out in thousands of small towns across America. Let’s dissect the classic propaganda pattern: no it’s not happening, it’s happening but it’s rare, you’re a bad person if you notice that it’s happening, it’s happening a lot and it’s a good thing.

“Hate has no home here” - presenting the ultimate virtue signaling Mayor Michael Gonnelli:

As a Town Grows More Diverse, a Mayor Says There’s Room for Everyone

As South Asian and Muslim immigrants transform a small New Jersey town, the five-term mayor has managed to keep the peace. What happens when he’s gone?

Dearborn is the future with more diversity. After Muslim immigrants transformed that small Michigan town, they elected an Islamist mayor who is “mostly peaceful”. Abdullah Hammoud told a Christian minister he was not welcome in Dearborn for protesting the naming of a street after a terrorist supporter. He boasts that the salad bowl has replaced the melting pot thanks to mass migration. The majority of births in Dearborn are Muslims on Medicaid, to whom the mayor awards a $4,500 baby bonus from Michigan taxpayers. Middle class towns like Dearborn and Secaucus are under siege, and only its upwardly mobile residents can escape.

Barely two months after President Trump’s inauguration, a simple dispute in Secaucus, N.J., was threatening to turn into a minor crisis. For almost all of March, a giant Islamic crescent had hung in the town’s main square to mark the month of Ramadan — a reflection of the growing Muslim population among the town’s 22,000 residents. With Easter approaching, some longtime Italian American residents were bristling at what they saw as preferential treatment. A Facebook post by Nick Mattiello, 30, a former volunteer firefighter, gained traction in a local town group, crystallizing the frustration. Mr. Mattiello cited “a noticeable absence of displays honoring Christianity” despite representation for other faiths. He called for an Easter display in the spot where the Ramadan crescent had hung. “We acknowledge other religions but continuously overlook the foundational one that reveres Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior,” he wrote. “It’s disappointing and disheartening to me.” What might have become an explosive situation was quickly defused when Mayor Michael Gonnelli learned of the complaint. He asked a public works employee to build a cross, which went up after Ramadan ended, right in time for Easter. Crisis averted.

Odd how crises like this never occurred when Secaucus was more homogenous Italian and Christian. Islam is right about LGBTQ and women. Time to put up more virtue signaling lawn signs to mask the problem instead of addressing root causes.

Such conflicts have become more common in Secaucus. When Mr. Gonnelli first became mayor in 2009, the town resembled him: white and Italian American. But in the intervening years, Secaucus, five miles west of Manhattan in New Jersey’s Meadowlands, has experienced a transformation. White residents are now a minority in a diverse community where Indian, Asian and Latino populations have grown substantially. Though the town has traditionally leaned Democratic, Vice President Kamala Harris beat Mr. Trump by just 70 votes in last year’s election. Mr. Gonnelli grew up in Secaucus, and he used to fish and hunt pheasants in the marshland behind his home before a hospital and a housing development were built there. He and his wife, Linda, raised three children in the town. Mr. Gonnelli held several municipal positions — fire chief, public works superintendent, councilman — before being pressed into service as mayor after his predecessor went to prison for corruption. After 16 years in office, Mr. Gonnelli still seems to be widely admired; he has run unopposed as an independent in four of his five terms, including this past November.

In the mayor’s lifetime, Secaucus transformed from a high-trust small town into a low-trust overdeveloped economic zone sprawl. His children are now hated minorities and will probably not stay to raise their own children there. Progress means paving over nature to cram more foreigners in. Democrats reap the benefits of importing new voters and stealing taxpayer funds to bribe them with welfare. Every blue state has turned bluer using the same playbook to cement single party rule. The same people who protest kings will simp over a mayor who runs unopposed and holds office for 16 years and 5 terms.

But as Mr. Gonnelli enters what may be his final term at age 70, some residents wonder how Secaucus will navigate cultural change without his charismatic and notably inclusive governance. “This town used to be heavily Italian,” the mayor said before the election. “Now it’s everyone, which makes it so much better. Even in my office, I have Indians, Egyptians, Puerto Ricans, you name it.” Incorporated as a pig-farming town in the early 1900s, Secaucus for decades was synonymous with Italian American life: neighborhood delis, Catholic churches and backdrops for “The Sopranos.” Today, its transformation is visible everywhere: a Gandhi statue greets visitors at the town recreation center; the big-box chain HomeGoods sells Diwali decorations; and an Indian grocery opened last year. Even Natoli’s, the town’s oldest Italian deli, has added vegetarian options to accommodate observant Hindus. Through it all, Mr. Gonnelli has never strayed from a kind of small-town politics. His familiar white Jeep is stuffed with children’s toys that he passes out as freely as he shares his cellphone number. Residents have countless examples of Mr. Gonnelli’s responding to the most mundane requests.

What about diversity makes it so much better? No politician can answer without devolving into regurgitating copy pasta, word salads, and cuisine. We should applaud any mayor who is accessible and rolls up his sleeves to help his community. Yet those are drops in the bucket compared to the tidal wave of demographic change. It is easier to deal with the little things than address the major issues. If millions of Brits moved to India and erected statues of Queen Elizabeth everywhere, it would be called colonialism. Tony Soprano would be ashamed of modern New Jersey.

Dawn Grassano, a local nurse, choked up recalling a time of financial stress when her son’s sneakers fell apart at school. She hadn’t told anyone, she said, but Mr. Gonnelli showed up the next morning with a new pair of Nikes for the boy. On a typical Friday in September, Mr. Gonnelli was in his office, working the phones. He found a couch for someone who had recently moved to town, rounded up tables for a church fair and called an older woman, at her daughter’s request, and urged her to go to the hospital. Visitors cycled through his office all morning. Mr. Gonnelli welcomed a data-center developer — the kind of commercial project he actively courts to keep property taxes down — and urged him to plant trees around town. He met a woman who said she was at the brink of homelessness, and he called around until he found her an apartment without move-in fees. The mayor spent the afternoon making daily rounds in his Jeep. His first stop was a town-run thrift shop stocked floor to ceiling with boxes of donated clothes and other supplies, free for needy Secaucus residents. Next was a brief visit to the senior center and then on to the town’s Tot Center, where he handed out stuffed toys to a room full of toddlers. People stopped him constantly to chat, vent or ask for help. To Jayesh Patel, who immigrated to the United States from India as a child in 1980 and runs a local day-care business, the mayor’s responsiveness is impressive. “I can ask him any question and he’ll get me an answer,” he said. “I mean, the guy’s on Facebook, for God’s sake, responding to messages nonstop. I worry about his stress levels.”

Emotional fluff. Gonnelli really cares, but reactive handouts are not a sustainable strategy. How can Secaucus afford to fit data centers when its residents do not have abundant housing and are on the brink of homelessness? Are they seizing land to make way for crony development?

In recent years, Mr. Gonnelli has increasingly spent his time brokering relations between different cultural groups. When the Indian grocery opened, he heard complaints from a number of longtime residents. “It’s a grocery store,” he recalled telling them. “You can shop there, too.” Privately, he said, he also encouraged the store owner to consider adding a deli section, suggesting that doing so would appeal to Italian American shoppers. He sees his role as accommodating a range of requests: for space to gather, permits for events, equipment donations. “I say yes to everyone,” he said, “as long as I can say yes.” But he is not blind to the increased friction around immigration and the national political climate, which he calls “a complete mess.” Earlier this year, after he showed support for the construction of a mosque across from Town Hall, white and Indian residents expressed concerns to him privately, he said, ostensibly about increased traffic. Mr. Gonnelli’s typical response, he said, is to point out that Secaucus already has multiple churches and a temple, and that the Muslim community does a lot for the town. His reassurances haven’t eliminated unease. On a recent Facebook thread in a town group, one commenter avoided subtlety: “I looked at the demographics and I’d rather not live around Indian and Muslim immigrants.”

Based Facebook commenter. No one in the New York Times newsroom would ever live in Secaucus, even though the commute would take only 20 minutes. NYT limousine liberals prefer the whitest neighborhoods and suburbs of NYC. The author Mishti Sharma is immigrant with a classic PMC striver resume: went to Princeton, lives in Brooklyn, works at an AI company, grew up in Secaucus but will probably never live there again, and has a fetish for multiculturalism.

The national political climate is a mess because of the friction around mass migration, but the mayor can’t connect the dots. Small town mayors like him now have to spend time as UN diplomats because the world and its conflicts have moved into their backyards. What does the Muslim community do for the town? The same cultural enrichment they have brought to Europe? Cook yummy curry for Piers Morgan?

Steve Natoli, 68, whose namesake deli has served as Secaucus’s unofficial town hall for decades, sees national polarization playing out in his customers’ daily conversations. Some residents fear “a mass exodus of Americans,” he said — the same worries he has witnessed through Hudson County’s waves of Polish, German, Irish, Italian and Hispanic immigration. “When the Italians came into Hoboken, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, the Mafia is coming,’” Mr. Natoli said. “That’s not how it works.” But he conceded that this time seemed different. Mr. Natoli feels that normal tensions have been supercharged by an American political culture that has abandoned the civility of “old souls,” politicians like Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill — or Mr. Gonnelli. A framed photo in Mr. Natoli’s deli honors the “3 o’clock club”: retired friends who gathered daily to argue about politics over sandwiches and coffee, a ritual he now finds hard to imagine.

The exodus has already happened - Secaucus is now majority minority. You cannot have civility alongside massive demographic change. The postwar consensus is fading as younger generations see how much of their country has been given away to invaders. Charlie Kirk tried to debate this topic and the left is celebrating that he was a Nazi who deserved to be assassinated.

These days, the town’s different communities often live in parallel. Last month, Secaucus’s main square, Buchmuller Park, was the site of a vigil for the conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on a Tuesday and a Diwali festival on the weekend. There was virtually no overlap in attendees. The vigil for Mr. Kirk was organized by Mr. Mattiello, who had led the push for an Easter cross in the town square. Around 150 people attended, mostly wearing red, with some in MAGA gear. The mayor chose not to attend, although he approved the event and waived permits and fees. Days later, as many as 500 people, mostly South Asian, filled the park to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Mr. Gonnelli made an appearance, wearing a white Nehru jacket with pastel accents. Earlier in the day, he had joined a separate Diwali ceremony at the Hindu temple, where trays of Indian food and sweets shared a table with a six-foot Italian hero (vegetarian) and several pizzas. The bagpipers wore turbans, not kilts.

If there is no overlap between a Charlie Kirk vigil and a Diwali festival, our immigration policy and culture have failed. The mayor picked a side by going to the latter and not the former, cosplaying with a cultural appropriation costume Trudeau-style. Although the article frames him as a moderate, he is a registered Democrat. If an election to succeed him were held between a Columbus American and a Diwali American, it is obvious who will rule Secaucus. Demographics is destiny.

Even a mayor with five landslide victories has his detractors. “I’m sure there’s people that don’t like me, believe me,” Mr. Gonnelli said. “There’s got to be people out there who hate my guts. But I don’t really know who they are.” Then one came to mind — someone the mayor said opposes just about everything he stands for. After a pause, he added, “He’s just that kind of guy.” Mr. Gonnelli sees Secaucus’s evolution as part of a shift toward a more multicultural America, in both its populace and leadership. Just across the Hudson, New York City recently elected its first South Asian mayor, Zohran Mamdani, whom Mr. Gonnelli said he hoped to meet one day. He said the next mayor of Secaucus may well be Indian, although he added that it could be someone “Italian, Asian, Norwegian — no one can predict.” He would be happy to pass on his formula for harmony: Say yes to everyone, broker peace where possible, trust the strength of small-town ties. “Me, personally?” he added, “All I want is the best for Secaucus — somebody who gets along with everyone.”

The Zohrantifada has conquered NYC. Failed multiculturalism will continue to spread, flattening American culture into a soggy swamp like Secaucus with no character or identity. The strength of small-town ties will erode away as globalism and tribalism take over. Hope Gonnelli enjoys the pat on the head from NYT for surrendering his town.

Montclair is 5 miles west of Secaucus. New Jersey girlboss governor Mikie Sherrill lives there in a $2 million home purchased with her millions in insider trading profits. It is the ultimate AWFL town full of Brooklyn transplants that votes 90% blue. She somehow received 500,000 more votes than her predecessor Phil Murphy did in 2021, even though NJ’s population is shrinking and Republican registrations grew during those four years. The sanctuary is harboring around a million illegals and another million legal immigrants on top. Election fortification with mass mail-in votes and no voter ID works wonders, nothing to see here folks. Despite having some of the highest property taxes in the nation, the woke Montclair school district is facing a $20 million budget deficit.

Union City is 5 miles east of Secaucus. Mayor Brian Stack, a childless white man, has ruled that 80% Hispanic and majority foreign-born town since 2000. His fiefdom also voted 90%+ for Mikie. No doubt this machine boss has many skeletons in the closet and collaborates with the cartels to stay in power. Can’t wait for the glowing profile in the NYT about his self-replacement - yet another DODO (Demographically Obsolete Democrat Oaf):

Governor Mikie has tapped Aaron Gordon (he/him, 2 Yale degrees) to turn the rest of Jersey into Union City-style favelas while they virtue signal from the few remaining majority-white suburbs:

The Demoralization zone outside NYC will keep metastasizing under the Zohrantifada: