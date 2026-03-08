Call Us Daddies #18: Seth Keshel

America’s top elections predictor Captain Seth Keshel is back. He has published a new book called “The American War on Election Corruption”. In our conversation, we discuss:
How writing a book is like having a kid
The most effective ways to combat election corruption and the Florida model
What he thinks will happen with the SAVE Act and further redistricting before midterms
Historical examples of voter fraud going back to the Civil War
Influence of prediction markets like Polymarket
Midterm predictions and major primary battles between establishment vs populist candidates on both sides
Best and worst case scenarios for Iran, avoid infighting on the right
Lessons from his father that he is passing on to his children