Call Us Daddies #18: Seth Keshel

Captain K's Corner

A Special Preview of ‘The American War on Election Corruption’ by Seth Keshel

As many of you know, Post Hill Press is publishing my book, The American War on Election Corruption, in March. It is a time-sensitive work, and since I’ve already submitted the manuscript for editing and the publication process, I am sleeping with one eye open waiting for any big executive orders or news that will compel me to make last-minute changes, if allowed. I will propose a cover resembling the one below, created by my precinct mapper, Jeff Pedigo…