Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #18: Seth Keshel
Call Us Daddies #18: Seth Keshel

Captain Seth Keshel on his new book about election corruption, the SAVE Act, midterms, Iran, and conservative infighting crash-outs (53 min)
Yuri Bezmenov and Capt. Seth Keshel
Mar 08, 2026
America’s top elections predictor Captain Seth Keshel is back. He has published a new book called “The American War on Election Corruption”. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • How writing a book is like having a kid

  • The most effective ways to combat election corruption and the Florida model

  • What he thinks will happen with the SAVE Act and further redistricting before midterms

  • Historical examples of voter fraud going back to the Civil War

  • Influence of prediction markets like Polymarket

  • Midterm predictions and major primary battles between establishment vs populist candidates on both sides

  • Best and worst case scenarios for Iran, avoid infighting on the right

  • Lessons from his father that he is passing on to his children

