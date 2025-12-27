How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Sex Power God
0:00
-18:31

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Sex Power God

The tale of what I saw at the "Sex Power God" party that Fox News' Jesse Watters crashed, filmed, and turned into a culture war flashpoint in the mid-2000s (18 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Dec 27, 2025
∙ Paid

Comrades: Beware of subversive struggle sessions and debaucherous LGBTQ+ parties on campus.

According to Fox News producer Jesse Watters, Sex Power God was “pure debauchery - the wildest party I've ever been to”. He snuck a camera in to film it and showed the world on The O’Reilly Factor two decades ago. How did I end up at this party? What did it reveal about campus culture and the student body? Why did it go viral on national news? How accurate was his reporting about the debauchery? What did it predict about the future of journalism and the culture wars?

20 years later, Jesse is leading national coverage of a far worse travesty on the same campus.

A story best told over audio…

Brown Students Turn Camera On Fox News Correspondent Jesse Waters ...

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture