Comrades: Beware of subversive struggle sessions and debaucherous LGBTQ+ parties on campus.

According to Fox News producer Jesse Watters, Sex Power God was “pure debauchery - the wildest party I've ever been to”. He snuck a camera in to film it and showed the world on The O’Reilly Factor two decades ago. How did I end up at this party? What did it reveal about campus culture and the student body? Why did it go viral on national news? How accurate was his reporting about the debauchery? What did it predict about the future of journalism and the culture wars?

20 years later, Jesse is leading national coverage of a far worse travesty on the same campus.

A story best told over audio…