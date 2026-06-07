How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Diana Brewster's avatar
Diana Brewster
15h

Same old same old, except today we have the technology to mass-produce these clowns on an industrial scale.

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Robert Arvanitis's avatar
Robert Arvanitis
16h

No fool like an old fool.

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