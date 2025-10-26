Comrades: The Smithsonian should curate an exhibit on the Woke Era. I have volunteered my services by compiling the defining images and videos in today’s post. Never forget that the madness is still ongoing and will destroy our civilization if left unchecked. This is an opportunity to illuminate the memory hole to all Americans with a permanent physical space. Understand what is going on around you.

What else would you include?

Struggle Sessions

During the Chinese Cultural Revolution, Mao’s Communist Red Guards subjected their class enemies to violent struggle sessions. During the American woke revolution, American leftists did the same. Safe spaces and trigger warnings started on college campuses, indoctrinating students that words are violence. Then they spread actual violence across the nation. The failure of the adults in the room to stop childish tantrums is upstream of everything else in this exhibit.

Bending the Knee

All American institutions submitted to the communists. Leaders across the public and private sectors bent the knee to wokeness. Billions of dollars were shaken down and stolen by NGOs like BLM.

“Mostly Peaceful Protests”

Riots erupted across America in the summer of 2020. Dozens were killed, thousands were injured, and billions of dollars of damage was inflicted. MSM propaganda spun it as “mostly peaceful”, destroying their credibility.

Erasing History

Like the Red Guards, rioters destroyed many monuments and forced them to be removed. Statues of the founding fathers including Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln were defaced and removed. Orwell tried to warn us.

Following the Science of COVID tyranny

For several years, the Constitution was shredded over a disease that had a 99.9% survival rate in healthy young people. Teachers unions’ forced schools to stay closed, damaging child development and mental health. Unelected bureaucrats destroyed businesses and livelihoods by mandating ineffective lockdowns, masks, and injections. President Biden threatened the unvaccinated with a winter of severe illness and death. We were subjected to Biderman’s coercion steps and the Asch conformity experiment.

Trans Grooming, Mutilation, and Destruction of Women

What is a woman? Can men enter women’s bathrooms and beat them in sports? Should children get irreversible hormone injections and genital mutilation surgeries? Is Islam right about women and LGBTQ+? Questions like these cause spasms of cognitive dissonance for the woke.

Cancel Culture Hoaxes and Hysterias

The court of public opinion smeared its enemies as guilty until proven innocent. MSM amplified lies that destroyed lives. The justice system was infiltrated by red guards in black robes who ushered in two-tiered standards.

Election Fortification

The 2020 election was full of irregularities that helped Biden win. Votes were counted for days after 3AM vote dumps in the urban districts of swing states. Shadowy groups like “Transition Integrity Project” weaponized lawfare to prevent any challenges. In 2024, senile President Autopen dropped out of his race after a disastrous debate and anointed Kamala without a single primary vote. He pardoned his family and many other criminals as his final act. Democracy died in the darkness.

Censorship and the Ministry of Truth

The Biden regime destroyed free speech. Commissars told social media companies to censor narratives that they didn’t like. They attempted to establish a “Disinformation Governance Board” to regulate any wrongthink on the topics in this exhibit. Memesmiths were prosecuted. Self-censorship took hold out of fear of legal punishment and struggle session mobs. The tide turned when Elon freed the bird and exposed the Twitter files.

The DEI/ESG Cults

Diversity is our greatest strength! The world will end soon because of climate change! Our entire society was reoriented around identity, intersectionality, carbon reduction, “criminal justice”, and open borders. We will be dealing with the consequences for decades. The Smithsonian previously infused many subversive DEI/ESG themes into its exhibits.

The Turning Point

President Trump miraculously escaped an assassination by an inch in 2024. Charlie Kirk did not in 2025. Will we see a revival of Americans who want to build a brighter future instead of tearing it down with wokeness and violence?

The exhibit should also feature 15 Days, an important documentary about how school closures destroyed kids’ lives:

