The communists burned down Spencer Pratt’s house. Now they have “fortified” an election prevent him from campaigning for five more months to the November runoff. Isaac Simpson is here to make sense of the madness in LA. He has also launched a new men’s magazine called MAMA. In our conversation, we discuss:

California’s democracy counting mail-in votes for days until the socialists win - what is legalized fraud and what is a crime?

What Spencer Pratt should do next and how his campaign changed the game

Why Spencer’s loss also destroys Steve Hilton’s chances at governor

Fake centrists like Nate Silver continuing to pretend not to know things when it comes to legalized voter fraud with no ID, automatic registration, universal mail-in, and ballot harvesting as Capt. Seth Keshel has explained for years

A contrarian theory on how California’s dysfunction, taxes, and real estate drives innovation

MAMA Magazine: what is a sophisticated retard?

The hilarious weekly 2x2 matrix and race power rankings

Snapshot from Election Day:

https://mamathemagazine.com/pratt-for-mayor

WE LIVE IN AN ADULT DAYCARE WORLD

You know it. I know it. Everyone’s known it for years. You sit in the fluorescent bleakness of it, nodding along, waiting for a cataclysm to set you free. But the cataclysm never comes.

THIS IS REALITY AND NOBODY IS DESCRIBING IT

Traditional men’s magazines politely pivoted and became women’s magazines. Meanwhile podcaster chuds pump multilevel marketing schemes. Everyone’s selling scams or anal sex. There’s no voice for men who aren’t gay or retarded. Like actually retarded.

MAMA IS A MAGAZINE FOR THE SOPHISTICATED RETARD

A man who can read, and still reads, in between Twitter rotting his brain and Instagram rotting his soul. A man who lives in reality, thinks about reality, laughs at reality, and on his best days, bends reality to his will. A man who knows life’s not all bad. In fact, some of it’s great and beautiful and weird.

MAMA covers the big things and the small things. It’s the first word on life, on culture, on sex and golf and memes and tits. It’s about being a serious person and a retard and winning at life, even if you are a retard.