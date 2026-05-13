How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)'s avatar
Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)
11h

Cometh the hour, cometh the man indeed. Trump, Bukele, Milei, Pratt…

Start me with ten who are stout-hearted men and I’ll soon show you 10,000 more.

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Valoree Dowell's avatar
Valoree Dowell
10h

I sent a donation and I live in Minnesota! I’m encouraging everyone who responds to his motivation to do the same. Even 10 bucks! Donations from coast to coast will create a set of waves no surfer can ignore. One nyc mayor said “subways will be free!” Pratt said “LA buses will be free. Of feces, needles, vomit…”. Ok. I’ll buy that.

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