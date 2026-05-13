Every father’s foremost duty is to protect his family. We would sacrifice our lives for our wives and children. Each of us will face crucible moments when we must make hard choices. Do I dig in and fight with everything I’ve got? Or do I take flight to battle another day?

Spencer Pratt has unleashed the power of that love in his momentous mayoral campaign. To secure a better future for his children, he is rallying all Angelenos who want the same for theirs. He is inspiring everyone to become better fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, and citizens. If he wins, he will show the world that even the darkest abysses can return to the light. Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

This is the only campaign ad that has brought tears to my eyes because it transcends politics into a father’s devotion:

Not even Hollywood could have scripted Spencer’s story. 20 years ago, he achieved fame and fortune as a reality TV villain in The Hills. Now he is breaking the fourth wall as a hero who can save his hometown. He has been happily married to his co-star Heidi for 17 years. They share two sons who are 8 and 3.

On January 7, 2025, Spencer was living the American dream in the City of Angels. He was feeding his hummingbirds in his backyard after dropping his kids off at school. These beautiful creatures are his spirit animal. They flutter energetically, but are drawn to his inner peace. All they want is to drink nectar, pollinate flowers, and be left alone to bask in the California sunshine.

Within hours, Spencer’s home and hummingbird sanctuary went up in flames. His parents lost everything too. They are lucky to be alive. Grief turned into righteous anger. The communist government failed him. All of the taxes he paid for firefighters, reservoirs, and first responders were lit on fire like everything around him. 31 people died, 18,000 structures were destroyed, and 90 square miles were burned.

Every parent can relate to the bags under his eyes. We can only imagine how many sleepless nights he has endured. He has seen so much pain and suffering. His mother still cries every day. Yet he must stay strong for her, his wife, and his sons. We watched him grow up from carefree party bro to a man possessed with a city on his shoulders. He will not rest until he fulfills his mission. Never bet against motivated men like him.

One of the most important responsibilities for a dad is to say no. Spencer is saying no mas to Karen Bass, Nithya Raman, and the socialists who have destroyed his home. After a year of investigating and pleading for justice on his platform, he entered the arena. In their debate last week, he called out their communist demoralization and subversion. The only way he can deliver accountability is through the ballot box.

Naked drug addicts tweaking out in front of schools? No mas.

Homeless industrial complex NGOs profiting with billions of taxpaer funds while exacerbating this misery? No mas.

Covering up criminal malfeasance that led to the worst wildfire in American history? No mas.

Hurting dogs, cats, and hummingbirds? No mas.

Performative virtue signaling about national politics while your local jurisdiction rots? No mas.

The meme energy is an electric x-factor. If Hispanic voters help him win, then his coinage of Karen Basura (Spanish for trash) will go down as one of the all-time greats. You know a candidate is special when people make incredible content for him without any payment or official affiliation.

Like a hummingbird, Spencer is floating above the fray. In a state whose political machine huffs TDS like super meth to distract from its abject failures, he avoids talking about national news or party lines. The USC political science major framed his coalition perfectly: everyone except communists and socialists. He has rallied the mama bears to chase out the hyenas. No one can appeal to moderates and independents better than he can. Only time will tell if enough sane people remain in this paradise lost to reclaim it.

In a recent podcast, Spencer drew comparisons to Cincinnatus. The Roman statesman saved his city in an emergency. Like George Washington, the people adored him so much that he could have ruled forever. But all he wanted to do was return to his farm. And that is how he lived out his days.

Pray that Spencer can save Los Angeles in 8 years and go back to his happy place - feeding his hummingbirds.

Spencer is carrying the fire: