Comrades: Every commissar spawned from a Maoist struggle session. They continue to groom red guards at the Demoralized DIEvy League and beyond. As kids head back to school, stay vigilant. It is every parent’s duty to impart critical thinking and push back against indoctrination. All it takes is one generation to reverse demoralization with strong parenting and education.

Here is the story of my first encounter with a campus struggle session. In the mid-2000s, these struggle sessions were confined to lefty campuses like my alma mater. Now they are happening at earlier ages all over the country.

Before college, I had a normal childhood growing up in the Golden Age of Pax Americana. What do I mean by normal? We horsed around the neighborhood with friends of all races and religions. No one had a smart phone, so all playing was spontaneous and in person. We made jokes and used words that are verboten today. It didn’t matter if you were a jock, nerd, skater, or mean girl - everyone could dish it out and take it.

Teachers focused on teaching, not indoctrinating. I don’t recall a single politicized lesson at my public high school. No rainbow flags, no trans kids, no BLM. The main focus was figuring out whose parents were away over the weekend so we could throw a house party. I never cared about politics until several friends lost loved ones on 9/11.

The summer before freshman year, I received an invitation to a pre-orientation program for minority students. I didn’t think anything of it and RSVP’d because it would allow me to move into my dorm a week early. A few months later I remember the thrill of waving bye to my parents, free to do whatever I wanted. Several other students in my dorm had also arrived. One joked about the irony that he was invited to the minority pre-orientation because he was an immigrant, but was from the Caucasus. We became fast friends.

At the opening convocation for the program, a Marxist facilitator announced: “We are in a colonized space. This institution was built by slavery. Our people died and struggled so you could be here. Raise your hand if you have experienced the trauma of racism in your life.” Suddenly the mood shifted. Everyone nervously looked around before raising their hands. It only got worse from there. I will never forget how innocent kids were instantly transformed into miserable adults. The facilitators were professors, administrators, and upperclassmen who were the opposite of our best and brightest. One of them denounced me and told me to check my privilege because he noticed that I had skipped the rest of the events, but dropped in for free ice cream at one of the last sessions. Nothing is free with the commies.

Due to the struggle sessions, cliques between the BIPOC students had already solidified by the time the rest of the freshman class arrived for orientation. Dining halls remained visibly segregated throughout college. Sadly, many bought into their new identities as the victimized oppressed. They have now “grown up” into the fragile DEI administrators, ESG apparatchiks, NGO bootlickers, BLM grifters, and groomer teachers. Every day, we see them running rotten institutions into the ground and turning the next generation into their red guards. Indoctrination programs like these will continue and only become more extreme.

To escape the woke mob, I joined a fraternity and became close friends with guys from a wide variety of backgrounds. It was an oasis of sharp wits, open debate, and cold beers. Sports teams and fraternities are the few student groups remaining that form deeper bonds of shared values and sacrifice, beyond superficial traits. That is precisely why commissars are trying to eradicate them. Locker room talk and toxic masculinity cannot be allowed under the regime. Straight men and women having a good time stirs intense jealousy from the miserable commissars. The Duke lacrosse and UVA fraternity rape hoaxes set the narrative for extermination. Due process does not exist on campus and commissars want to extend that to the entire world.

If you encounter a commissar, remember the Yuri maxim: You cannot reason with a demoralized person. Mock them with simple questions like “What is a woman?” Build a strong community to remove them from their perches of petty power. Winning hearts and minds of normies is critical, but it’s easy because all you have to do is be fun and not insane. Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake.

Why didn’t I fall prey to commissar grooming? Nature and nurture. Yuri Sr. and my grandfather both stood up against the Commies. My parents always reminded me to tell it like it is, have a good time, and never trust the government. Even when I was a kindergartner who didn’t know what a Communist was, my instinct was to torment one who was put in charge of babysitting me.

One week, my neighbor’s grandfather was tasked to pick us up from the school bus and look after us until our parents got home from work. He was a nice old man who, unbeknownst to me, had once served in CCP People’s Liberation Army. Instead of walking home with him and my neighbor as I was instructed, I decided to run. For hours, I forced him to summon all of his guerrilla training to track me down. Eventually my parents came home to join the search and I surrendered, then was appropriately disciplined.

It took the CCP 25 years to complete their Long March to power in China. It took the woke commissars and their WEF masters 50 years to complete their Long March in the West. How long will it take the counter-cultural revolution to reclaim our civilization from the commissars?