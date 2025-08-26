How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Marina
16h

Ugh, so true. I witnessed the fallout of all that you described at my own DIEvy League. I was not one of the people in the minority programs, but I was extremely aware of how cold, angry, and segregated the black students were.

I have a particular memory of working at a campus bubble tea joint (woo work study!) and having a group of black students be visibly rude to me and act like I’d done something bad to them, while I was smiling and friendly and just trying to serve them their orders. It was very off-putting and strange.

One of my coworkers there was mixed race and he had told me that when having a meal at the African American dorm (yes we had racially segregated housing!), people there were saying that mixed race relationships were wrong. When he pushed back, saying that he was a product of one, they replied: Oh well, you’re cool, but it’s generally wrong.

I remember being shocked that this was going on at such a progressive and prestigious school. I was really disgusted by it.

Now, when my daughter has said she wants to go there too, I tell her, don’t bother. There are schools that wont racially segregate you from your peers and teach you to hate other people for no reason, others than the color of their skin.

MLK is rolling in his grave

Collette Greystone
16h

And all we had to worry about was if the beer was cold. MIT ‘87. Your 25 years may be closing in though these days I feel like there’s hope. Not so sure about the school system. Homeschool. Trade school. We Boomers are retiring - who will fix cars and toilets for the new red guard?

