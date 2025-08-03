Comrades: Do you like Stuff White People Like?

Stuff White People Like (SWPL) was a popular satirical blog that peaked during the early Obama years. It received over 100 million views and turned into a bestselling book. SWPL coined the term to describe stereotypical white liberals. It was funny then, but predicted the coming insanity of that subculture. The harmless humor of Portlandia devolved into the violent anarchy of Antifa. Similarly, SWPL morphed into the civilization-destroying AWFL PMC (Affluent White Female Liberal Professional Managerial Class). SWPL’s author Christian Lander looks the part of a Canadian copywriter living in LA.

Below is the full list of 135 SWPL items with a Yuri score on how well they have aged (10 being most AWFL), sprinkled with spicy commentary and photos. The SWPL website features a post for each item that contains varying degrees of humor. Which one is your favorite?

#135 Roller Derby (8) - escape rooms and arcade bars are the 2025 update of Peter Pan hobbies.

#134 The TED Conference (10) - ironically the baizuo commissars running TED censored Coleman Hughes’ talk on color blindness.

#133 The World Cup (8) - everyone loves soccer and The World Cup is a bucket event for anyone who enjoys festive atmospheres. America is hosting in 2026 in the final big push to make the sport more mainstream here. Men in Blazers is SWPL for soccer.

#132 Picking Their Own Fruit (10) - Instagram blew up this trend, especially in the fall for the foliage pics. Most farms now rake in cover charges to profit from the extra demand.

#131 Conan O’Brien (9) - SWPLs would also enjoy his virtue signaling about Haiti.

#130 Ray-Ban Wayfarers (8) - now with Facebook “smart glass” capabilities aka recordings and privacy invasions, as SWPLs enjoy making Black Mirror real life.

#129 Banksy (9) - graffiti is so stunning, so brave.

#128 Camping (10) - REI is the elite SWPL brand.

#127 Where the Wild Things Are (6) - they are more into woke kids’ books these days.

#126 Vespa Scooters (7) - primarily a European vehicle choice and the new Europeans use them to snatch phones, but you are a bigot if you show evidence of such vibrant activities.

#125 Bob Marley (7) - weed is legal, war’s over man.

#124 Hating People Who Wear Ed Hardy (9) - this is code for hating blue collar conservative whites.

#123 Mad Men (8) - Don Draper is a misogynist though.

#122 Moleskine Notebooks (9) - pretentious stationary is a staple.

#121 Funny or Ironic Tattoos (9) - don’t forget the piercings and purple hair for the struggle sessions.

#120 Taking a Year Off (9) - the ultimate white privilege is traveling the world to find oneself.

#119 Sea Salt (8) - absurdly expensive gourmet versions of basic condiments in general.

#118 Ugly Sweater Parties (9) - SantaCon and sweater parties have added a new levels of consoomerism to the holidays.

#117 Political Prisoners (7) - only the diverse ones and absolutely not Jan 6ers or Trump.

#116 Black Music that Black People Don’t Listen to Anymore (9) - Michael Bolton from Office Space owned this.

#115 Promising to Learn a New Language (8) - the core market of DuoLingo and Rosetta Stone.

#114 America (4) - AWFLs hate America and flyover country, but they love their blue urban bubbles as long as they aren’t living in a diverse neighborhood.

#113 Halloween (8) - like many childhood pastimes, overgrown child theater kid adults love to dress up in costume.

#112 Hummus (8) - Hamas too.

#111 Pea Coats (9) - Barbour nationalism is the way.

#110 Frisbee Sports (10) - the most pretentious people I knew in college played on the ultimate frisbee team, now it’s pickleball.

#109 The Onion (10) - hasn’t been funny in a long time, now owned by a lefty tech bro with a MSM propagandist CEO Ben Collins who is only funny for his complete lack of self-awareness.

#108 Appearing to Enjoy Classical Music (9) - shame they only pretend to like one of their culture’s greatest achievements.

#107 Self Aware Hip Hop References (8) - Kanye went from idol to radioactive.

#106 Facebook (4) - hot in 2009, lame in 2025.

#105 Unpaid Internships (8) - the greatest scam for nepo babies.

#104 Girls with Bangs (8) - OMG ZOOEY DESCHANEL IS SO QUIRKY.

#103 Sweaters (9) - especially the pricey thick ones from luxury brands.

#102 Children’s Games as Adults (9) - Cards Against Humanity is a cult favorite because it provides the only space to not be politically correct.

#101 Being Offended (10) - spot on, this one aged like fine whine.

#100 Bumper Stickers (10) - paired with virtue signal lawn signs.

#99 Grammar (8) - askhully correcting people on the right opinions.

#98 The Ivy League (10) - SWPL are the red guards and commissars of the demoralized DIEvy League.

#97 Scarves (8) - the chunky ones.

#96 New Balance Shoes (6) - not after wrongthinker Mel Gibson repped them for manufacturing a line in America.

#95 Rugby (9) - the only high-testosterone activity of SWPLs.

#94 Free Healthcare (8) - Obamacare made us pay more for worse healthcare.

#93 Music Piracy (7) - RIP Napster and The Pirate Bay.

#92 Book Deals (8) - or lack thereof, all the action is on Substack now.

#91 San Francisco (8) - then they destroyed the place with their luxury beliefs.

#90 Dinner Parties (9) - full of discussion around the latest New Yorker and Atlantic screeds.

#89 St. Patrick’s Day (9) - a fun day for alcoholics.

#88 Having Gay Friends (9) - the token GBF is essential in AWFL friend groups.

#87 Outdoor Performance Clothes (10) - REI Americans.

#86 Shorts (8) - nothing wrong with athleisure and comfort.

#85 The Wire (9) - can’t knock this one either, it’s one of the greatest shows of all time.

#84 T-Shirts (5) - as above.

#83 Bad Memories of High School (8) - theater kid occupied government is a form of revenge.

#82 Hating Corporations (7) - they hate billionaires, but are happy to consoom Whole Foods and Pfizer products.

#81 Graduate School (10) - elite overproduction with useless degrees.

#80 The Idea of Soccer (5) - SEE World Cup.

#79 Modern Furniture (8) - the uglier and less comfortable, the better.

#78 Multilingual Children (8) - must prepare for the future CCP/cartel overlords.

#77 Musical Comedy (10) - Hamilton worship intensifies.

#76 Bottles of Water (9) - ESG friendly to drink Fiji on flights, while the peasants must use paper straws.

#75 Threatening to Move to Canada (9) - too bad they don’t actually do it.

#74 Oscar Parties (6) - no one cares about the Oscars anymore.

#73 Gentrification (8) - they gentrify as they complain about it.

#72 Study Abroad (9) - the bank of mom and dad provides endless stories of fake enlightenment, did you even study abroad if you didn’t show off pictures with foreign kids?

#71 Being the only white person around (6) - in concept, but not in reality.

#70 Difficult Breakups (9) - Taylor Swift made a fortune from songs about her exes.

#69 Mos Def (6) - one of the progenitors of BLM.

#68 Michel Gondry (7) - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is one of the greats.

#67 Standing Still at Concerts (8) - buy now pay later loan sharking for Coachella and Burning Man tickets.

#66 Divorce (8) - boomer parents did a number on SWPL kids.

#65 Co-Ed Sports (9) - now it’s men in women’s sports.

#64 Recycling (8) - another climate change scam that doesn’t make any impact other than feeling good.

#63 Expensive Sandwiches (7) - upgraded to gluten-free $25 sweetgreen salads.

#62 Knowing What’s Best for Poor People (10) - one of the most savage indictments of the homeless industrial complex.

#61 Bicycles (10) - the angriest white people on the planet are bikers.

#60 Toyota Prius (9) - plus Tesla before Elon committed wrongthink.

#59 Natural Medicine (6): MAHA split some of the SWPL base.

#58 Japan (10) - they love how homogenous and orderly the culture is, yet they can’t admit that’s why they like Japan because it would contradict everything they espouse.

#57 Juno (5) - boring movie.

#56 Lawyers (8) - going to law school and hating it.

#55 Apologies (5) - for white privilege.

#54 Kitchen Gadgets (9) - they dominate wedding registries, but never get used.

#53 Dogs (8) - everyone loves dogs, but SWPLs particularly enjoy French bulldogs

#52 Sarah Silverman (6) - one of many clapter comedians who regular people don’t find funny at all.

#51 Living by the Water (9) - code for homogenous beach towns that they summer in to escape the vibrant diversity they claim to enjoy.

#50 Irony (9) - their entire existence is ironic but they don’t know it.

#49 Vintage (9) - the hipster industrial complex is booming.

#48 Whole Foods and Grocery Co-ops (10) - Whole Paycheck is owned by Bezos now.

#47 Arts Degrees (9) - to get indoctrinated on how to make agitprop and become a cranky barista.

#46 The Sunday New York Times (9) - NYT is the bible.

#45 Asian Fusion Food (5) - the worst cuisine ever.

#44 Public Radio (9) - RIP NPR.

#43 Plays (9) - more theater kid hobbies.

#42 Sushi (8) - not edge enough, need to rave about Ethiopian food.

#41 Indie Music (9) - have you heard of this band that shows I am cooler than you?

#40 Apple Products (8) - think different, but act same.

#39 Netflix (10) - programming for The Current Thing.

#38 Arrested Development (9) - never understood the appeal of this show, but every SWPL I know quotes the lines incessantly.

#37 Renovations (7) - and hosting parties to show them off.

#36 Breakfast Places (8) - bottomless mimosa brunch with avocado toast.

#35 The Daily Show/Colbert Report (10) - end of an era of agitprop.

#34 Architecture (7) - primarily through sophisticated coffee table books.

#33 Marijuana (9) - one-shotted many smooth brains.

#32 Vegan/Vegetarianism (9) - and they will never stop reminding you of it.

#31 Snowboarding (9) - the winter version of homogenous beach towns.

#30 Wrigley Field (8) - sportsball is bread and circuses.

#29 80s Night (9) - American culture peaked in the 80s

#28 Not having a TV (8) - not common in reality.

#27 Marathons (9) - for those who want to brag and pursue hardship that they can’t find in their regular lives.

#26 Manhattan (now Brooklyn too!) (10) - nepo baby gentrifiers are the core voter base of the Zohrantifada.

#25 David Sedaris (9) - overrated.

#24 Wine (9) - bonus points if it’s from an obscure region.

#23 Microbreweries (10) - Portlandia called it.

#22 Having Two Last Names (8) - means their mom dominated their dad.

#21 Writers Workshops (10) - the lamest gatherings on the planet.

#20 Being an expert on YOUR culture (9) - majoring in Africana and East Asian studies.

#19 Traveling (9) - especially to third world countries.

#18 Awareness (2) - this plummeted in the age of woke.

#17 Hating their Parents (9) - the root of self-hating white people.

#16 Gifted Children (6) - abandoned in the name of equity.

#15 Yoga (9) - now supplemented with pilates and spin classes

#14 Having Black Friends (5) - in concept, but not in reality; the more someone simps for Black Lives Matter, the less they want to be around black people

#13 Tea (8) - matcha in everything.

#12 Non-Profit Organizations (10) - NGOs are sinecures for SWPLs.

#11 Asian Girls (7) - only the ugly boba Asians.

#10 Wes Anderson Movies (9) - the hipster aesthetic.

#9 Making you feel bad about not going outside (8) - during COVID it was the opposite.

#8 Barack Obama (10) - Hope and Change one shotted white millennials, who continue to vote for intersectional diverse candidates who are pale imitations like White Dudes for Harris even though they push anti-white DEI

#7 Diversity (10) - diversity for thee, but not for me.

#6 Organic Food (9) - mostly a scam.

#5 Farmer’s Markets (10) - see and be seen.

#4 Assists (?) - “One explanation is that white people still feel guilty over slavery, colonialism, and the crusades so passing is a way to make up for it. But more importantly, it makes them feel good to help others.”

#3 Film Festivals (9) - Sundance and Cannes are limousine liberal reunions.

#2 Religions their parents don’t belong to (10) - particularly Islam, Buddhism, and atheism.

#1 Coffee (8) - especially the snobby artisanal shops that charge $9 with baristas who were English majors at Oberlin.