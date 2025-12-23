How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Substack Live: Yuletide with Yuri
0:00
-45:12

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Substack Live: Yuletide with Yuri

Recording from the 12/19 livestream covering Brown, conservative infighting, and winning the culture (45 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Dec 23, 2025
∙ Paid

Yuletide Greetings! Thank you Nathalie Martinek PhD, Doug Ross, David Wolosik, Jonathan Epps, Chelie, and many others for tuning into the Substack Live on 12/19. Join future live videos on desktop or on the Substack app.

Read null in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
What Is Yule? | The Ancient Yuletide Tradition and the Yule Log | The Old Farmer's Almanac

The Real Investigation at Brown Begins Now

Yuri Bezmenov
·
Dec 21
The Real Investigation at Brown Begins Now

On the evening of December 18, police surrounded a storage facility in New Hampshire and found a suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was identified as Claudio Neves Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national. Valente had enrolled in Brown’s Physics PhD program from 2000 to 2001 and dropped out in 2003, but remained in America on a diver…

Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture