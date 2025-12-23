Yuletide Greetings! Thank you Nathalie Martinek PhD, Doug Ross, David Wolosik, Jonathan Epps, Chelie, and many others for tuning into the Substack Live on 12/19. Join future live videos on desktop or on the Substack app.
Substack Live: Yuletide with Yuri
Recording from the 12/19 livestream covering Brown, conservative infighting, and winning the culture (45 min)
Dec 23, 2025
∙ Paid
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Subverting subversion is more fun with friends. I host struggle sessions with guests who are countering the cultural revolution with white pill projects. Laughter and sarcasm guaranteed!Subverting subversion is more fun with friends. I host struggle sessions with guests who are countering the cultural revolution with white pill projects. Laughter and sarcasm guaranteed!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes