How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
10h

A liberal friend of mine said Paxton as AG in Texas was "cruel". I asked him to define why. He had no answer.

That is being liberal in the modern age, being cruel and blaming the right.

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L AQ's avatar
L AQ
10h

The Caitlin Clark photo is so outrageous. The woman punched her in the throat. She should be banned forever.

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