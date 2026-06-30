Some crimes perfectly encapsulate subversion in our society. Today’s Yuri crime blotter will feature spicy commentary on them. Keep noticing. Don’t let MSM memory hole anything that contradicts their narrative. I’m speaking!

Washington DC

Deranged leftists attempted to sabotage the newly renovated Reflecting Pool. Trump was elected to drain the DC swamp and fix things. Communists only know how to destroy. They would rather support algae blooms and deface monuments than see our nation’s capital restored to glory. The Great American State Fair and pool are in great shape, verified first-hand.

Knicks Parade, New York City

The parade was showcase of vibrancy. A paramedic resuscitated a man after he overdosed. Once she revived him, he sexually assaulted her in front of cheering crowds. He grabbed her and tried to kiss her multiple times. No charges were filed, but she virtue signaled with MSM to chase clout.

A blob dumped a trash can and stole it because it was decorated with Knicks colors. Turns out she was a DEI executive at JP Morgan and summarily fired. To top it all off, we had an elite human capital battle that represented the intersectional hierarchy totem poll of Zohran’s socialist city.

Hopkinton, Massachusetts

An angry old man confronted a group of young men at a lake. He tried to drown one of them, who was already injured on crutches. Boomer rage smothers zoomers. The 70 year old was charged with attempted murder and will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars. Meanwhile, the 21-year-olds will never be able to afford a house in Massachusetts as they are all taxed to death to support illegals.

Montreal

An incel gunman tried to attack the headquarters of Pornhub. He killed a Muslim police officer before dying in a hail of bullets. In the mayhem, a female police officer shot and killed a Jewish civilian at point blank range. You couldn’t script a more Canadian shit show. PM Carney loves the mosaic that diversity is our greatest strength.

The Yookay

Every week, a story comes out of the UK that is just as shocking as Henry Nowak. Mohammed Azim murdered his girlfriend Lily Whitehouse after she visited her premature baby, fathered by another man, in the NICU. He is 41, she was 19. Like Vikram Digwa and his family, he tried to lie at the scene of the crime. He also has a history of horrific crimes for which the justice system showed leniency - the purpose of a system is what it does.

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA

Caitlin Clark is the golden goose for a league that never turns a profit. She is a generational talent who inspires many girls to watch and play basketball. Unfortunately, this is the WNBA. She is white, so she has been repeatedly intentionally assaulted by black players and was left out of the league’s official 30-year anniversary poster. The most recent incident is below, for which the perpetrator was only suspended for a game.

Los Angeles

Mayor Commie Karen Bass left the city again during a fire. This time, she was in Chicago for the Obama Center’s opening ceremony. A warehouse fire burned and spewed toxic chemicals into the air for a week before it was put out. Meanwhile, Biden-appointed foreign judge Sparkle Sooknanan ruled that the elected president could not check voter roles for foreigners who are ineligible to vote. Our courts summed up in one image.

Every Democrat voter either doesn’t know or doesn’t care that this is what they are supporting. The hour is very late. Will the “conservatives” on the Supreme Court ever understand what time it is?