How To Win the Swing States
A call to action for comrades in PA, WI, MI, GA, AZ, NV, VA, NC, NH, and NY, the best and worst downballot candidates, 2 epic video memes, and 7 quick poll questions
Comrades: If you live in a swing state, you have a critical role to play in subverting subversion. Please vote if you have not done so already and encourage all your loved ones to do the same. Although betting markets and early voting are trending in Trump’s direction, we can’t take anything for granted.
Here is RCP’s map of the tight race: