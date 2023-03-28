Comrades: DC has fallen.

I recently visited our nation’s capital and met up with comrade Arthur Kwon Lee. America’s contrasts were on full display: stunning architecture, rich history, and cynical subversion. I have posted 40 pictures below that start with inspiration and fade into demoralization. Pleased to share that I didn’t see a single BLM or trans flag, but did see many enthusiastic school groups and even a few students rocking LETS GO BRANDON gear.

The Library of Congress is stunning. I saw several people gasp in awe. Why don’t we make everything this beautiful?