If you ate today, thank a farmer.

The Face of Rural America was published by Secretary of Agriculture Earl Butz in 1976 to commemorate America’s 200th birthday. I found a copy at a garage sale. The book is full of incredible pictures and stories of farming communities. How can we preserve this dwindling way of life? What can all Americans learn from the hearty resilience of these people? How will 2026 look when America celebrates its 300th birthday in 2076?

From the preface:

If someone had been able to put together a good book of photographs in 1776 showing Colonial life as it really was, that book would be invaluable today. It would bring early America to life for us in a way words alone cannot do… Not only will this book become more valuable with each passing year, but its first purpose is to help you understand better right now what modern farming is really like.

Modern agriculture is changing so fast that it is hard to keep up. Those who '“used to live on a farm” may have fond memories of those experiences, but if they are away from the farm for even a while, they quickly fall behind… Over the last 20 years, the output per hour on the farm has increased more than three times as fast as output per man per hour in non-farm activities. Whereas one farm worker produced enough to feed himself and 19 others 20 years ago, he can now feed 56 besides himself.

The photographs in the book have captured some of the flavor of this pulsating, efficient, productive agriculture - and the qualities of the farm people… The family lives and works on the farm, with each member sharing in the successes and disappointments. The entire family pitches in, from the young children to the grandparents. The wife is a strong partner with her husband in the farming operation, sharing the work and planning… This makes for strong, independent, resourceful people with a deep faith and optimism, and a robust ability to enjoy life along with the work.

100 years from now, or 200, succeeding generations will be eternally grateful that The Face of Rural America captured what rural life was really like “back in the old days of 1976.”