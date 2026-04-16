How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

That 1976 snapshot of rural America isn’t just nostalgia—it’s a warning. If you hollow out domestic agriculture, sell land to foreign interests, and bury farmers under policy and cost pressures, you don’t just lose an industry—you lose a culture. Donald Trump at least recognizes that farmland isn’t just dirt, it’s strategic ground—food security, national security, identity. Without that mindset, you open the door to outside influence buying in quietly, acre by acre. That’s how nations lose themselves—not overnight, but gradually. The real fight isn’t just economic. It’s whether America still values what built it, or will allow the Democrat Party to sell it to the CCP.

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Richard
3h

Retired now and spend a lot of time driving the backroads. Just see the farms in passing but go into the towns for supplies and because they are the road junctions. I hope 2076 looks more like 1976 than today. A lot of the towns, in the West anyway where I am based are pretty hollowed out. I see a lot of boarded up store fronts and if a town is lucky enough to get a big box store, it is on the outskirts, not downtown. And of course they are not local. The iconic cafes are fading away, replaced by fast food or maybe nothing or on the plus side- a Mexican restaurant. I see a lot of abandoned farms too. I suppose that is the flip side of the increased productivity. People used to live there and now they don't. Kids have moved to the city so the farm population is aging out. I see a lot of second homes, presumably owned by rich people from the city.

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