Comrades: Congratulations to The Free Press on its $150 million acquisition by Paramount. TFP has 1.5 million free and 150,000 paid subscribers, which means it is valued at $100 per free reader and $1,000 per paid subscriber. At ~$15 million in annual revenue, the purchase price represents a 10x revenue multiple.

I respect all entrepreneurs who build strong businesses and teams. This is a life-changing liquidity event for the founding family. Mergers have a 50/50 chance of success. Only time will tell how TFP/CBS addresses the most critical question: How much can corporate media to speak truth to power when its billionaire owners and advertisers have their own agendas?

Transparency is key to the long-term integrity of both brands. The communications around tough personnel, editorial, and business decisions will be fascinating and revealing. Some of TFP’s journalists do great work and deserve to be elevated; they are serious professionals who are finalists for the Dao Prize. Some of its pundits sound just like MSM; they receive spicy ratios and comments sections. Many of the incumbent CBS propagandists will quit and join the swelling ranks of Trump Derangement Substack. The shrieking from the NYT newsroom is music to our ears.

I am grateful that TFP has linked to a few of my pieces on Tiananmen Square and commissars. Most major platforms are hesitant to spotlight conservative anons, but they were willing to do it. In five years Bari went from NYT red guard struggle session to resigning, launching, growing, capitalizing, and now starting a new chapter as editor in chief of an establishment flagship. TFP is making history as the biggest acquisition of any Substack and the largest heterodox newsroom in America. Now we shall see how much they disrupt the MSM narrative battles - hope for the best, but stay skeptical.

How it started:

How it’s going:

As someone who comes from the tech and finance world, conducting due diligence is an important part of the M&A process. Below are a few questions for you, savvy readers of this samizdat. Feel free to add nuanced or spicy feedback in the comments.

