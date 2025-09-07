Comrades: The Savant is defending our sacred democracy by hunting down domestic extremists.

On September 26, Apple TV is releasing a miniseries called The Savant. The trailer gives away the predictable narrative. Jessica Chastain stars as a federal agent who is tracking down online extremists. She has a Black husband, so you know she is a Good Person. The bad guys are the white right-wingers who she is keeping us safe from.

Chastain played the same role in Zero Dark Thirty. In that 2012 film, she was the lead CIA intelligence officer who hunted down bin Laden. The message here is clear as a drone strike. In 2025, conservatives are the terrorists. Similar to the race-swapping in the Netflix miniseries Adolescence, this nefarious TV show is agitprop designed to shape public opinion. Left-wing commissars will watch this show and treat it like reality. They will pass laws and write articles about how conservative boogeyman boogaloo violence is the real threat.

Melissa James Gibson is the creator of The Savant. She is a Canadian, the daughter of a Liberal politician and journalist, attended Columbia and Yale, and was a college counselor at Saint Ann's School in Brooklyn Heights - a private school with $60,000 tuition in the limousine liberal capital of NYC. It doesn’t take a savant to predict her entire world view.

Jessica Giles is the producer. She was editor in chief of Cosmopolitan magazine. The series is based on a 2019 article from her rag. She also ran features women's topics like profiles of women who guard nuclear weapons and an essay on feminism by Trudeau. Doubt she can define what a woman is. Since when did Cosmo cover national security?

Perhaps they consulted with expert savant Nina Jancowicz from the defunct Disinformation Governance Board:

We must win the mimetic war to avoid the kinetic war. The dangerous internet posters have turned The Savant into a hilarious meme that will be viewed 100x more than the show itself. But make no mistake. If the left takes power again, they will marshal every government resource to reprise Waco and Ruby Ridge. Here are a few of my favorites:

Anon poaster occupied government is subverting Hollywood’s subversion:

Lt Col Vindman is the real life savant and thought I was the real Yuri Bezmenov:

Abundance savants are blind to left-wing violence:

We’ve seen this movie before: