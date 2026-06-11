The World Cup kicks off today, June 11. 16 cities across America, Canada, and Mexico will be hosting 104 matches between 48 national teams. I have prepared a short, spicy guide for the millions of fans visiting these vibrant locales over the next month. The 16 host cities will compete against each other in a knockout tournament with 4 regional groupings to see which is the most demoralized. Soccer predictions at the end.

East Coast Division

(1) Boston - Gillette Stadium

(2) New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

(3) Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field

(4) Miami - Hard Rock Stadium

Boston, Maskachussetts has fallen from The Departed to The Retarded with a CCP Mayor and LGBTQ+ Governor. NY/NJ is price gouging fans who have been forced to use public transit ($100 for a 15-minute train ride). They will spend hours crushed into dangerous bottlenecks in the bowels of Secaucus and Penn Station, where a repeat stabber knifed 5 people last week. Philadelphia features the fentanyl zombies of Kensington Avenue and recently a young man was shot dead after “thugs” stole his phone. Miami is the capital of Latin America and the home of Messi, so it will easily be the most safe and festive venue.

RESULTS:

(1) Boston defeats (4) Miami;

(2) NY/NJ defeats (3) Philly;

(2) NY/NJ defeats (1) Boston

West Coast Division

(1) Seattle - Lumen Field

(2) Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

(3) San Francisco - Levi’s Stadium

(4) Vancouver - BC Place

Experts consider this to be the group of death. All four cities are run by socialists. Homeless die on the streets every day amongst drugs, needles, and tortured dogs. Seattle’s mayor never held a real job and was reliant on her parents’ subsidies before getting elected last year. Now she is speedrunning massive taxes with rampant crime to the point where neighborhoods are building barricades. LA is run by a Castro communist who burned half the city down and will likely get re-elected because it takes several weeks to count the votes until her fellow socialist can steal Spencer Pratt’s spot in the run-off. SF is improving, but that’s like winning the special olympics in this group. Vancouver is a CCP colony and opium den.

RESULTS:

(1) Seattle defeats (4) Vancouver;

(2) LA defeats (3) SF;

(2) LA defeats (1) Seattle

South Division

(1) Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

(2) Houston - NRG Stadium

(3) Dallas - AT&T Stadium

(4) Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium

By far the least demoralized division. All four locations feature delicious barbecue. Fans will also feel as if they are inside a grill with the southern summer heat. The Atlanta stadium owner is keeping concession prices affordable with $2 hot dogs and public transit to the stadium will be held at $2, but you will have to brave the “random attacks” by “homeless thugs”. Parts of Dallas and Houston have turned into the Middle East. Kansas City’s stadium is owned by a Christian conservative family, so they will provide the best hospitality.

RESULTS:

(1) Atlanta defeats (4) Kansas City;

(3) Dallas defeats (2) Houston;

(1) Atlanta defeats (3) Dallas

Third World Division

(1) Mexico City - Estadio Azteca

(2) Toronto - BMO Field

(3) Guadalajara - Estadio Akron

(4) Monterrey - Estadio BBVA

The venues here are most vibrant. Estadio Azteca is famous for fans who throw urine and feces. Toronto is basically New Delhi. They banned ticket scalping for private individuals, but are selling the city’s allocation for a profit. Guadalajara has been under siege from the cartels. Monterrey has one of the most beautiful stadiums surrounded by mountains. These are previews of the future for American cities.

RESULTS:

(1) Mexico City defeats (4) Monterrey;

(2) Toronto defeats (3) Guadalajara;

(2) Toronto defeats (1) Mexico City

SEMIFINALS: NY/NJ defeats Atlanta; LA defeats Toronto

FINAL: NY/NJ defats LA

Now for the beautiful game itself. I predict Portugal will win it all because it is Ronaldo’s final World Cup and he has the best supporting cast he has ever played with. Spain, Argentina, and Brazil will round out the semifinals because they know how to play in the heat. Norway, Scotland, and Japan are dark horses that will be fun to root for. Hope team USA makes a deep, inspiring run. France and England are easy to root against.

For more on previous World Cups: