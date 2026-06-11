How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
8h

I think it's best to watch from home. If you consider soccer a sport...

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Tricia
8h

I live outside of Atlanta. When I was working you couldn’t pay me to get on MARTA even though there are two stations close to my building. Now that I’m retired, you couldn’t pay me to go near downtown Atlanta.

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