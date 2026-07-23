How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
22m

The issue is not where a CEO was born. The issue is loyalty: to American workers, American free speech, American innovation, and American sovereignty. A company that fires Americans should not be rewarded with fresh H-1B pipelines. A platform that censors Americans should not be trusted as civic infrastructure. A tech lord who helps build the machine that crushed dissent should not get instant absolution because the vibes shifted. Silicon Valley’s founding myth was invention. Its current model is extraction: cheap labor, foreign dependency, political laundering, and stock-price worship. Build new companies. Hire Americans. Defund the traitor class.

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Dragonmom's avatar
Dragonmom
14m

I have known people who lost their jobs to H-1 B visas. I'm so frustrated that the Trump administration won't get rid of this program.

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