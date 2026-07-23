The Traitorous Eight originally referred to the grandfathers of Silicon Valley. In 1957, 8 talented PhDs employed by notoriously difficult Nobel Prize winner William Shockley left to establish Fairchild Semiconductor. Gordon Moore, Robert Noyce, Eugene Kleiner, Sheldon Roberts, Victor Grinich, Julius Blank, Jean Hoerni, Jay Last were young American patriots who became legends by building the tech industry as we know it.

The “Fairchildren” helped start many iconic companies like Intel, AMD, and Kleiner Perkins over their illustrious careers. They kickstarted the flywheel of the Silicon Valley moonshot factory. California’s middle class blossomed because they created high paying jobs for Americans and recognized they were stewards of a nation, not extractors of an economic zone. A golden age prevailed over economic cycles. Many generational founding teams like the Paypal Mafia can trace their lineages back to these 8 legends. All of this creativity, innovation, and wealth was generated without mass migration.

70 years after the Traitorous Eight defected to Fairchild, Silicon Valley has been subverted by traitors to America. Over the past few decades, CEOs of big tech companies have steadily replaced American workers with outsourced or imported cheap labor. Margins, stock prices, and executive compensation packages have ballooned at the expense of the American dream. This is a national security threat that erodes innovation, product quality, customer service, intellectual property, local communities, wages, trust, and meritocracy.

Every American fired is a betrayal. A new graduate loses opportunities for upward mobility. A parent loses their ability to provide for their family. Households cope with the stress of financial strains. Children lose experiences or siblings they never knew they could have. Any company that conducts layoffs in America should be banned from hiring foreign workers. Many of these low-skilled jobs will be automated, so companies should be incentivized invest in upskilling American workers.

California has crumbled around Silicon Valley. Many of its leaders aided and abetted the socialists who are now coming after them with wealth taxes and data center bans. They fed the leopard that is now salivating to devour their faces. Many have fled the mess they made instead of taking responsibility for it. We are all running out of places to run.

We must reestablish American ingenuity and meritocracy over this globalist labor arbitrage. It is time for a new generation of founders to build with patriotic values and reward home grown talent as these legacy institutions crumble. Vote with your wallets and support startups that are taking on these demoralized corporations. If you want more details, DM or email me.

Today, let’s take a closer look at the subversive Traitorous Eight.

Amazon: Andy Jassy

Jeff Bezos tapped his longtime lieutenant Andy Jassy to succeed him 2021. Since then, Amazon has hired 10,000+ H-1Bs as the top sponsor in the country. Jassy has conducted multiple rounds of massive layoffs affecting 10,000+ Americans each. Meanwhile, he has pledged to invest $48 billion in India and already has 100,000+ employees based there. Amazon’s PR team may regret bragging about his visit last month.

Microsoft: Satya Nadella

Satya joined Microsoft on an H-1B visa in 1992 and rose through the ranks to become CEO in 2014. Like Amazon Andy, he sponsors thousands of H-1Bs every year while firing American workers. He has announced plans to invest $20 billion in India and will further grow its 22,000 staff there. To top it all off, he appointed Asha Sharma to run XBOX with no gaming experience. She recently fired 3,200 Americans to make way for more of their compatriots. The nepotism is glaring.

Meta fka Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg

Zuck wants you to forget that he donated hundreds of millions to leftist causes before 2024 and supported the Biden censorship regime. He got a haircut, wears chains, and trains MMA to ride the vibe shift. Now he is brown-nosing his way into Trump’s good graces and set up residence in Florida to escape California’s socialist taxes. Bolsheviks agitated to remove his name from the hospital he donated to and doxxed his kids’ homeschool location. Yet he refuses to support any conservatives.

He is the only CEO on this list who was the original founder. Like his peers, he is filing for thousands of H-1Bs every year while cutting his American workforce. He has established a multi-billion dollar partnership with Reliance Industries, led by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. Here is Zuck cosplaying at Ambani’s son’s lavish week-long $1 billion wedding.

IBM: Arvind Krishna

IBM was founded in 1911 and by 1990 was the largest American company by market cap. Arvind Krishna was hired on an H-1B that year and became CEO in 2020. Since then, he has filed for 10,000+ H-1Bs. 100,000 of IBM’s 300,000 employees are now based in India. Revenue has fallen by ~15% during his tenure and IBM is no longer in the top 50 largest corporations.

Arvind was distracted as one of the most fanatical DEI zealots in corporate America. He tied executive pay and bonuses to illegal hiring quotas. Trump’s DOJ gave him a slap on the wrist with a $17 million fine. He did the meme: “So we take under-represented[racial groups and gender, you got to move both forward by a percentage every year… That leads to a plus on your bonus, by the way, if you lose, you lose part of your bonus.”

IBM’s stock is down 30% this year and may be the first domino to fall amongst the Traitorous Eight. Shares dropped over 25% in a single session last week, the worst one-day performance in the company’s 100+ year history as Arvind hinted at weak earnings and continued headwinds. Fire him like he has done to so many of his workers.

Google: Sundar Pichai

Sundar was hired by Google in 2004 on an H-1B and became CEO in 2015 following a meteoric rise. Under his leadership in a decade, Google has applied for 50,000+ visas. He fired 10,000+ Americans in 2023 while global headcount grew. Google India now has 30,000+ employees. Sundar has pledged $10 billion for Google’s India Digitization Fund as well as $15 billion for AI and data center infrastructure. No wonder why he is treated like a god on his frequent visits to his motherland.

Intel: Lip-Bu Tan

Two of the original Traitorous Eight, Gordon Moore and Robert Noyce, founded Intel in 1967. Malaysian-born Lip-Bu Tan took over last year. He is planning ~25,000 job cuts, representing a quarter of the dwindling workforce. Yet Intel has routinely filed for thousands of visas every year and continues to do so.

Before he was appointed Intel CEO, Tan invested ~$200 million into CCP businesses including 8 tied to the People’s Liberation Army. In a strange twist, Trump went from calling out Tan about this to taking a 10% stake in Intel due to its critical $3 billion Department of Defense contract. Tough to trust the plan here, but let’s monitor the situation.

One of Tan’s first foreign forays was to his motherland of Malaysia, where he pledged a $200 million investment. Intel also operates one of India’s largest R&D centers and recently signed an agreement to manufacture semiconductors for the local market. Every American tech CEO must kiss Modi’s ring, even if the American government is its largest shareholder.

Twitter: Parag Agarwal and Vijaya Gadde

This demoralized duo served as Twitter’s CEO and Chief Legal Officer during the dark days of Biden. Neither was born in America. They supported the left’s censorship efforts, including Trump’s ban. Luckily for us, based immigrant Elon Musk bought the company in $44 billion in 2022, fired them, and saved free speech. Unfortunately, he has been forced into a settlement to pay out some of the $200 million severance they claimed they were owed.

Dishonorable Mention

Cognizant, Infosys, and TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) remain massive conduits for H-1B body shops and fraud. Many other Fortune 500 companies across industries are full of Traitorous Eight copycats. Apple, Oracle, Cisco, Adobe, JPMorgan, Capital One, and FedEx are a few prominent examples of this trend.

Startups have massive opportunities in the markets that these behemoths are operating in. They are rotting from within. The CCP is bad. But the people who clamor for infinity immigration and data centers to win the AI race against the CCP are even worse. What would the original Traitorous Eight do?

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