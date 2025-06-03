Comrades: Know your history. Today marks the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. In modern America, we are living through a simultaneous slow-motion Tiananmen Square and Cultural Revolution.

The real death toll of Tiananmen Square will never be known. However, the thousands of peaceful protestors are a rounding error compared to the tens of millions killed by the CCP over the past century. While the Nazis, Soviets, and Bolsheviks are long gone, the CCP is still in firm control over the world’s most populous country. They have crushed the spirit, culture, and history of one of the the world’s oldest civilizations. Yet they martyred Tank Man into an immortal symbol for all dissidents.

Shortly after the Tiananmen Square massacre, China was admitted to the WTO. Since then, many leaders of the “free world” have castrated themselves into CCP court eunuchs. Every major Western institution from McKinsey to Harvard to the NBA has bent the knee to the CCP. In their twisted minds, CCP slave labor is good for ESG because their sweatshops build the solar panels and batteries that will save the planet!

Ironically, the Call of Duty trailer that featured Yuri Bezmenov warning “know your history” was censored by Activision Blizzard at the behest of the CCP - they removed a few seconds of footage from the Tiananmen Square Massacre (blink and you’ll miss it at 1:05):

Like my pseudonym Yuri, I have a twist of fate connection to that infamous day. If the Tiananmen Square Massacre did not occur, my parents would have returned to China and I would have grown up there in a parallel universe. I would not have enjoyed the freedoms of America and the ability to tell these stories on this samizdat. My family knew several people who were killed or imprisoned, which prompted my grandparents to also flee. They chose to work at McDonald’s here as free people, rather than keep their careers as slaves living in fear. My father Yuri Sr. wanted to be a writer, but his parents pushed him to study science so he could capitalize on a slim chance to move to America. Now here I am 36 years later, writing on Substack and drawing attention to the horrors my family fled.

To commemorate the CCP’s victims, I have compiled the following for you today:

The MSM no longer mentions Tiananmen Square, so we must amplify it here. Please share far and wide:

Tiananmen Square 1989: pictures from hope to despair

The censored screen shot from the Yuri Bezmenov Call of Duty trailer:

AftermathL:

The Chinese Cultural Revolution of the 1960s echoing in the American Cultural Revolution of the 2020s:

This Tweet explains a lot: