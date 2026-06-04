How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Matt da Silva Bullet's avatar
Matt da Silva Bullet
7h

My DLI language instructors told me they had to sluice the blood off the streets. For most people, it's unmitigated horror.

For Leftists, it's a day ending in "Y."

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
7h

I heed your warning. I just wish more people would.

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