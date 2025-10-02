Comrades: Words are the new weapons.

Tomorrow Never Dies is one of the most underrated and realistic Bond movies. Pierce Brosnan plays the iconic spy with signature suave. He teams up with Michelle Yeoh as his Chinese counterpart Lin, a Bond girl who matches his skills. Jonathan Pryce steals the show as the villain Elliot Carver, a megalomaniacal media mogul. He attempts to start a war between Britain and China for his own profit.

The film was released in 1997, a fascinating time for the plot. Only a few months earlier, the British handed over Hong Kong to China. Fox News and Yahoo News both launched the year before, ushering in the era of 24/7 cable and internet news. Carver Media Group Network schemes to tap into these technological trends and geopolitical tensions to control the narrative and dominate the global market. Bond is the only man who can prevent World War III.

Elliott Carver predicted our modern media environment. Not only does he weaponize fake news, he seeks to create headlines in advance of acting on them. He wants to play God with exclusive scoops that he orchestrates. Imagine if he had access to the smartphones, algorithms, social media, bot farms, and AI deep fakes that are available today.

He drops chilling wisdom about information warfare, the new world order, and disinformation during his banter with Bond:

Caesar had his legions, Napoleon had his armies, I have my divisions: TV, news, magazines. And by midnight tonight, I'll have reached out to and influenced more people than anybody in the history of this planet, save God himself. And the best He ever managed was the Sermon on the Mount… The distance between insanity and genius is measured only by success.

BOND: Tell me, Elliot, I was just wondering about your satellites. The way you’ve positioned yourself globally. CARVER: They’re merely tools for information, Mr. Bond. BOND: Or disinformation. Say, if you wanted to manipulate the course of governments or people. Or even a ship.

CARVER: Oh, how romantic. Do you realize how absurd your position is? BOND: No more absurd than starting a war for ratings! CARVER: Great men have always manipulated the media to save the world. Look at William Randolph Hearst, who told his photographers, “You provide the pictures, I'll provide the war.” I've just taken it one step further… What you’re about to witness is not so much a missile attack, but the launch of a new world order.

As with any Bond movie, there are plenty of cheeky puns and geeky tech. The fingerprint-activated phone and remote-controlled car deliver fun action sequences, but now feel charmingly outdated. Carver’s stealth boat presaged military focus on staying under the radar.

LIN: Exactly what kind of banking do you specialize in, Mr. Bond? BOND: Hostile takeovers.

CARVER Mr. Jones, are we ready to release our new software? JONES: Yes, sir. As requested, it's full of bugs, which means people will be forced to upgrade for years. CARVER: Outstanding.

BOND: It’s mostly dull routine, of course, but every now and then you get to sail on a beautiful evening like this... LIN: ...and sometimes work with a decadent agent of a corrupt Western power. BOND: And they say Communists don’t know how to have fun. LIN: I hate to disappoint you, but I don’t even have a little red book.

Carver’s climactic death scene is a unique mixture of witty, gory, and corny: “I have some breaking news for you, Elliot. You forgot the first rule of mass media, Elliot - GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT!”

Who was Elliot Carver based on? The most obvious comparison is to Rupert Murdoch. However, the film’s screenwriters said it was Robert Maxwell. He was a flamboyant British media billionaire, alleged Mossad agent, and the father of Epstein’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell. His death remains a mystery, but the official narrative is that he fell off the luxury yacht he named after her.

In the final scene, Judy Dench’s M instructs MI6 to produce propaganda about Carver’s demise in a clear homage to Maxwell’s end:

Moneypenny, take this release. Elliot Carver is missing, presumed drowned while on a cruise aboard his luxury yacht in the South China Sea. At present the local authorities believe the media mogul committed suicide.

The movie was originally called Tomorrow Never Lies, but a typo changed it to Tomorrow Never Dies. The title song by Sheryl Crow and opening sequence are among the best of the Bond franchise.

