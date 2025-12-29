Comrades: Thank you all for another record-setting year. 2025 flew by with ~150 pieces, over 2 million views, and a newborn in a pear tree. Here is a toast to the top 10 pairings of posts.
If you enjoy this samizdat, upgrades are greatly appreciated! What would you like to see more of in 2026? As always, sound off in the comments.
#10: Making America fun and affordable again
#9: Satire censored in Europe - Decolonizing Pakistan and joining the EU Army
How To Decolonize Pakistan
Comrades: The Pakistani Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) is thrilled to announce the latest election results. Sir Chadwick Kensington has won the race to become Mayor of Islamabad. He is the first ever Christian British person to serve in this position - diversity is our greatest strength!
#8: NatalCon - My speech about arranged marriages and reflections on neuroticism, nihilism, and narcissism killing natalism
How To Make Arranged Marriage Great Again
Comrades: I made my first speaking appearance at NatalCon last weekend. It was an epic gathering full of great patriots who love their families. Here are my remarks:
#7: It’s all so tiresome - The Smithsonian and Empire of Dust
How To Dewokify The Smithsonian
Comrades: The Smithsonian should curate an exhibit on the Woke Era. I have volunteered my services by compiling the defining images and videos in today’s post. Never forget that the madness is still ongoing and will destroy our civilization if left unchecked. This is an opportunity to illuminate the memory hole to all Americans with a permanent physical…
#6: Meme News Network - The Administration and Saving Private Zoomer
#5: Call Us Daddies - Interviewing my dad on China and AM Hickman on the Wild East
#4: CCP subversion - Unrestricted Warfare and Tiananmen Square
How To Counter CCP Unrestricted Warfare
Comrades: The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. If one party is at war with another, and the other party does not realize it is at war, the party who knows it’s at war almost always has the advantage and usually wins. Sun Tzu tried to warn us.
#3: Trump Derangement Substack - Pulitzer Prize roast, suspicious stats, and breaking the Heather Cox Richardson phenomenon first like the NPR CEO in 2024
#2: The year of the AWFL - Suicidal empathy turning into homicidal spite, girlboss governors galore
#1: Martyrdom - Tributes to Charlie Kirk and Iryna Zarutska
How To Ignite a Firestorm on the Right - "Got That White Girl"
Comrades: After days of deafening silence, The New York Times finally published an article about the barbaric murder of Iryna Zarutska. They deployed every propaganda trick in the book: omission, reframing, downplaying, repetition, and outright lying. More than ever, we need to dismantle the dark demoralization of MSM because their rhetoric stokes real …
Bonus White Pill: Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz as a White Pill Experience
Comrades: Carlos Alcaraz is the worthy heir as the next legend of tennis after the GOAT Novak Djokovic. At only 22, he has won 6 grand slams and became the youngest man in history to attain the #1 ranking. Today’s piece captures what makes him a special generational talent. It is quite different from anything I’ve written and was inspired by the late Da…
2026 Preview: We are going to get Brown University President Christina Paxson fired for getting two students killed
The Real Investigation at Brown Begins Now
On the evening of December 18, police surrounded a storage facility in New Hampshire and found a suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was identified as Claudio Neves Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national. Valente had enrolled in Brown’s Physics PhD program from 2000 to 2001 and dropped out in 2003, but remained in America on a diver…
Congratulations Comrade on your awesome Substack achievements and blessings to you and your wife for your growing family!
Thank you Yuri! Your Substack is wonderful and I am impressed by your writing skills, truly exceptional.