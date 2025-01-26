Comrades: The Golden Age of America begins right now.

Last weekend, I attended inauguration for the first time to witness history. It was a joy to see so many old and new friends in the same place. The weather was cold, but the patriotism and optimism kept us warm. Today, I will highlight the best moments: Reverend Franklin Graham’s opening prayer, President Trump’s address to parents and children, and The Coronation Ball hosted by Passage Press. Amy Klobuchar’s remarks were rejected at the ballot box - spicy translation at the end. January 20 was Liberation Day. May the next four years be as full of winning and promises kept as the first week.

The Reverend Franklin Graham:

Mr. President, the last four years, there are times, I’m sure, you thought it was pretty dark. But look what God has done. We praise him and give him glory.

Our Father and our God, thou hast said, blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord. As the prophet Daniel declared: ‘Blessed be the name of God, forever and ever. For wisdom and might are His. He changes the times and the seasons; He removes kings and raises up kings; He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding.’”

Our Father, today, as President Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office once gain, we come to say thank you, O Lord our God. Father, when Donald Trump’s enemies thought he was down and out, You, and You alone, saved his life and raised him up with strength and power by Your mighty hand. We pray for President Trump that You’ll watch over, protect, guide, and direct him. Give him Your wisdom from Your throne on high. We ask that You would bless him and that our nation would be blessed through him.

“We also ask that You would bless and protect Melania as First Lady. We thank You for the beauty, the warmth, and the grace that she shows, not only to this nation but to the whole world. We thank You for Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, and their young family. May he be a strength to President Trump, to stand beside him, to hold up his arms like Aaron held up the arms of Moses in the midst of battle.”

The prophet Samuel reminded the people it was You that brought them up from the land of Egypt. And he said, ‘Now stand still that I may reason with you before the Lord.’ So, Father, we take this moment to stand still, to remember the great things that You have done for this nation. Thank You for the protection, the bounty, the freedoms that we so enjoy.

We remember to keep our eyes fixed on You, and may our hearts be inclined to Your voice. We know that America can never be great again if we turn our backs on You. We ask for Your help. We pray all of this in the name of the King of Kings, the Lord of Lords, Your Son, my Savior, and our Redeemer, Jesus Christ. Amen.”

The Reverend Lorenzo Sewell was brilliant as well:

President Trump’s inspirational passage for families:

Above all, my message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization. So, as we liberate our nation, we will lead it to new heights of victory and success. We will not be deterred. Together, we will end the chronic disease epidemic and keep our children safe, healthy and disease-free. The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons. And we will pursue our Manifest Destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars.

Ambition is the lifeblood of a great nation and, right now, our nation is more ambitious than any other. There’s no nation like our nation. Americans are explorers, builders, innovators, entrepreneurs and pioneers. The spirit of the frontier is written into our hearts. The call of the next great adventure resounds from within our souls. Our American ancestors turned a small group of colonies on the edge of a vast continent into a mighty republic of the most extraordinary citizens on Earth. No one comes close. Americans pushed thousands of miles through a rugged land of untamed wilderness. They crossed deserts, scaled mountains, braved untold dangers, won the Wild West, ended slavery, rescued millions from tyranny, lifted billions from poverty, harnessed electricity, split the atom, launched mankind into the heavens and put the universe of human knowledge into the palm of the human hand. If we work together, there is nothing we cannot do and no dream we cannot achieve.

Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback. But as you see today, here I am. The American people have spoken. I stand before you now as proof that you should never believe that something is impossible to do. In America, the impossible is what we do best. From New York to Los Angeles, from Philadelphia to Phoenix, from Chicago to Miami, from Houston to right here in Washington, D.C., our country was forged and built by the generations of patriots who gave everything they had for our rights and for our freedom. They were farmers and soldiers, cowboys and factory workers, steel workers and coal miners, police officers and pioneers who pushed onward, marched forward and let no obstacle defeat their spirit or their pride. Together they laid down the railroads, raised up the skyscrapers, built great highways, won two World Wars, defeated fascism and communism and triumphed over every single challenge that they faced. After all we have been through together, we stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history. With your help, we will restore America’s promise, and we will rebuild the nation that we love, and we love it so much.

We are one people, one family and one glorious nation under God. So, to every parent who dreams for their child and every child who dreams for their future, I am with you. I will fight for you, and I will win for you. We are going to win like never before.

I can’t believe these pictures are real:

What is mightier? The sword or the pen? The tweet or the troll?

The Coronation Ball was lit:

Amy Klobuchar opened the inauguration ceremony with demoralized longhouse passive aggressiveness. Good time for a reminder that she abuses her staff. The louder someone virtue signals, the more they are compensating for poor character.

Good morning everyone! Welcome to the 60th Presidential Inauguration! Today President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance will take their oaths of office, and we will witness the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democracy. For the past year, I’ve chaired the inaugural ceremony committee, which includes the leadership of Congress from both parties. We thank the committee and Capitol staff and law enforcement who worked so hard over the last year and especially the last three days. You’ve done a beautiful job and you have shown grace under pressure.

The first of six times she says the word democracy. We live in a Republic. Democracy is the left’s god, so they have twisted the meaning of the word so that confers magical moral superiority to anyone who repeats it.

Our theme this year is “Our Enduring Democracy.” The presence of so many Presidents and Vice Presidents here today is truly a testament to that endurance. We welcome President Biden and Dr. Biden. We welcome Vice President Harris and Doug Emhoff, President Obama, President Clinton and Secretary Clinton, President Bush and Laura Bush, Vice President Pence, Vice President Quayle and Marilyn Quayle. The Justices of the United States Supreme Court are with us, all nine of them... I counted. And, of course, the Trump and Vance families.

“Our Enduring Democracy” is the same theme as MSM word salad. Doug Emhoff and Bill Clinton are both predators. Karen Pence and Michelle Obama were coping and seething too much to show their faces.

This ceremony marks what will soon be 250 years of our democracy. It is the moment when leaders, elevated by the will of the people, promise to be faithful to our Constitution, to cherish and defend it. It is the moment when they become, as we all should be, the guardians of our country. Through war and peace, through adversity and prosperity, we hold this inauguration every four years, and today it falls on Martin Luther King Day, a further reminder that we must strive to uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution—the freedoms, the liberties and, as is inscribed on the entrance of the United States Supreme Court, equal justice under law.

The party of lawfare and pardoning criminal family members says what?

But what makes this moment more than a passing ceremony is all who are watching it across the country—the people of this nation, the ordinary people doing extraordinary things. President Kennedy, who at one point worked as a Senator in this building and would often walk through this very rotunda, once said: “In a democracy every citizen, regardless of interest in politics, ‘holds office’—every one of us is in a position of responsibility.”

What happened to President Kennedy when he stood up to the deep state that subverts the will of the citizens?

With that responsibility of citizenship comes an obligation not to seek out malice, as President Lincoln once reminded us, but to view others with a generosity of spirit, despite our differences. With that responsibility of leadership comes an obligation to stand our ground when we must and find common ground when we can. With everything swirling around us—the hot mess of division—it is on all of us, to quote an incredible songwriter who just happened to be born in my state, to ensure that our nation’s democracy is our “shelter from the storm.”

Amy, Tim Walz, and their DFL red guards maliciously attack anyone who disagrees with them - she is the hot mess.

There’s a reason this ceremony takes place at the Capitol. In other countries, it might be in a presidential palace or a gilded executive office building. Here, it is traditionally held at the Capitol—the People’s House. It is a fitting reminder of the system of checks and balances that is the very foundation of our government. Three equal branches of government. That is how, for nearly 250 years, our great American experiment, grounded in the rule of law, has endured.

The White House is the People’s House. For too long, the executive branch has been subverted by the fourth branch of unelected bureaucrats and the fourth estate of propagandists. The legislative and judicial branches are captured by commissars and lobbyists hostile to the constitution.

So, as we inaugurate a new President and Vice President, let us remember that the power of those in this room comes from the people: the construction workers who build our country, the teachers and health care workers who nurture us, the troops defending our freedoms, and yes, the firefighters in Los Angeles putting themselves on the line for us. Our democracy’s strength and grit must match theirs. May God bless our nation. Thank you.

Good to remember. The political class should respect and fear the people. Hope they can restore trust and lead us into a golden age.

God bless America!

Klobuchar, Bishop Budd, Biden, and Kamala were rejected at the ballot box:

McDonald’s > Panda Express

Make America Fun Again!