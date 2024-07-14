How To Martyr President Trump
God saved President Donald J. Trump and America - the most powerful images and receipts from a surreal, miraculous night
Comrades: The world witnessed a miracle - the failed assassination of President Donald J. Trump.
After July 13, 2024, there can be no doubt God exists. If Trump had not tilted his head at the right angle at the right second, he would be dead today and America in flames. The bullet missed by millimeters. After getting shot, Trump’s display of pure America…