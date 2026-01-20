My Fellow Americans,

America’s Golden Age has arrived. Every member of my administration is working tirelessly to deliver on our promises to you. Our shared mission is to restore our Republic to full glory and prosperity after decades of decay.

One year ago, I was honored to begin serving as your President for a second term. You, the people, elected me with a sweeping mandate to Make America Great Again. My goal is to empower you - the citizens who make this country the best the world has ever seen.

We have accomplished so much together, but we have so much left to do. As we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday this year, I am confident that America’s best days are ahead - if we take action to preserve the freedoms our Founding Fathers bestowed upon us. The State of our Union is stronger than ever.

Our border is closed. Illegal immigration is at zero, an all time low. All we needed was a new President. After the autopen administration let in 10 million illegals, we have deported hundreds of thousands of criminals. Millions more have self-deported. Everyone who entered our country illegally has committed a crime. They all have to go back.

America is safer with strong borders. Murders dropped a record 20% in 2025. Drug overdose deaths have also fallen significantly because we have subdued narco-terrorists. We must do even better. Our brave ICE agents and law enforcement will continue to protect our sovereignty and our communities. Yet sanctuary cities and states continue to obstruct federal laws, putting all of us in danger.

Our economy is booming. GDP grew 4% last quarter. Inflation has cooled down to 2% after record highs under the autopen. Gas prices have dropped under $3 per gallon, which we haven’t seen since my first term. We will drill, baby, drill and unshackle ourselves from the green climate scams. Private sector jobs are booming, while we have cut wasteful and fraudulent government spending with DOGE.

Reducing illegal and legal immigration has protected American workers and boosted their real wages. We have also ended racist DEI policies that hurt talented people because of their race and gender. Our treasury has raised record revenues from tariffs and foreign investments, while the stock market keeps reaching all-time highs. Shared prosperity is ending wars around the world.

This is the dividend of peace through strength. And the best is yet to come. In April, the Big Beautiful Bill will put more money in your pockets with record tax breaks. American children born after January 1, 2025 will receive $1,000 in Trump accounts that will grow as they grow. Housing prices are coming down because we are restricting corporate and foreign ownership.

We are making America abundant and affordable again by putting Americans first. Let me be abundantly clear - anyone who runs on affordability and then raises taxes will make your life even more unaffordable. The era of globalism, mass migration, and high taxation has ended.

We are reaching new heights and smashing new records in this Golden Age. However, the insurrectionists within continue to undermine our progress and threaten to plunge us into a new Dark Age. We will never let America become a socialist country. This subversive failed ideology has caused massive pain and suffering everywhere it has been tried. Sadly, it has taken root in our cities, schools, courts, and fake news.

For the past year and during my first term, you have witnessed the far left insurrection against America. Like the summer 2020 riots, organized mobs are attacking ICE and police officers. They are not peaceful protests. We are uncovering funding networks and deliver overdue justice. Law and order is the foundation of our civilization.

Activist judges keep protecting criminals and releasing them onto our streets to hurt innocent civilians. Lower courts have issued unprecedented nationwide injunctions to impede my administration’s efforts to protect Americans. The left does not believe in our Constitution, our justice system, or our laws. Any judge who releases illegals and criminals to harm and kill Americans must be held accountable and impeached

When we surged resources to cities like Washington DC, Chicago, and Memphis last year, we reestablished safety and saved lives. Never forget Laken Riley and many other women who have been trafficked, raped, and murdered by illegals. Our roads have also been turned into death traps because so many illegals have been issued drivers licenses. We will always prioritize innocent citizens over vicious criminals, fraudsters, and illegal aliens.

Sanctuary cities and states have openly obstructed the enforcement of federal immigration law for many years. They are aided and abetted by dark money NGOs. Coordinated fraud rings are stealing trillions from hardworking taxpayers with impunity. Too much of it is funneled abroad in remittances. This brazen theft is destroying the social contract and the American dream.

We cannot restore trust in government until we restore confidence in our elections. In many Democrat controlled states, proof of citizenship is not required to register to vote. Drivers’ licenses are given to illegal aliens. They check ID at the airport and the bar, but not at the ballot box. In Minnesota, one registered voter can vouch for 8 people without an ID on election day.

The vast majority of Americans of all political leanings support voter ID to secure our elections. Every advanced democracy in the world requires ID to vote. With few exceptions, they vote in person on election day with paper ballots and know the results that night. America had this system before Democrat operatives exploited COVID to normalize mass mail-in vote dumps, ballot harvesting, and counting for days or weeks.

That is why I am calling on the Senate to pass the SAVE Act immediately. If Senate Majority Leader Thune does not have 60 votes to avoid the filibuster, then he must have the courage to make an exception to this tradition. We need a simple majority vote. Any Congressman or Senator from either party who does not vote for common sense voter ID is eroding confidence in our democracy and must be voted out.

For one term and one year, my administration has followed all norms and processes. However, The Swamp continues to weaponize them against us to stall our agenda for the American people. It’s 2026. We are running out of time. Insurrectionists continue to cause harm to our great country as midterms approach. I urge Speaker Johnson and Congress to act swiftly to codify my executive orders and DOGE into law.

Let us remember what the real threat to democracy is. We saw it during the autopen administration. They used censorship to stamp out free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment. Parents were arrested for protesting the indoctrination of children and letting men into women’s sports and bathrooms. Schools were closed for years, depriving our kds of critical education. People were fired from their jobs because unelected bureaucrats wanted to force everyone to get the COVID jab, which never stopped the spread.

Assassination attempts have been made against me, Supreme Court justices, and many other elected officials. I dodged a bullet that grazed my ear. Vice President Vance’s home was attacked. Coordinated lawfare attempted to throw me in jail for the rest of my life. In 2016, they spied on my campaign and lied about it. In 2020, I was forced into a bunker because rioters were at the gates of The White House. They’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.

Several members of my administration have moved to military bases due to the ongoing threats against them and their families. My friend Charlie Kirk was shot through the neck while debating on campus. Before Thanksgiving, two brave national guardsmen were gunned down just blocks from the White House. Christian schoolchildren have been murdered by radicals in Nashville and Minneapolis. Attacks against ICE are up over 1,000% - 10 times year over year.

The socialists have already vowed to violate all norms of our democracy if they ever take power again. They will end the filibuster to ram through their far-left agenda. Their leadership is openly planning to pack the Supreme Court, add two blue states, and mass amnesty tens of millions of illegals to vote for free stuff. They will hack democracy so that they never lose an election again. The country will turn into a single party communist disaster like Gavin Newsom’s California, Tim Walz’s Minnesota, and Kathy Hochul’s New York. There will be no more free states to flee to. Congress must have the courage not to let that happen.

The Insurrection Act states: “Whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion.”

I understand the historical weight of the Insurrection Act. 15 presidents have invoked it 30 times. The great Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower, FDR, JFK, LBJ, Ronald Reagan, and George Bush all used the Insurrection Act at critical moments in our history. They rightfully and courageously defended our union from internal threats.

For five years as President, I have done everything I can to avoid invoking the Insurrection Act. I respect the checks and balances set up by our brilliant framers. However, I reserve the right to use it if our legislative and judicial branches fail to quell the rebellions.

Every illegal must be deported. Every fraudster and rioter must be held accountable. Trust, law, and order must be restored. I want nothing more than to return power back to the American people where it belongs, not with the deep state bureaucrats and NGOs. Only then can the blessings of liberty be secured for America to thrive another 250 years.

As I stated at my inauguration:

We are one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God. So, to every parent who dreams for their child and every child who dreams for their future, I am with you, I will fight for you, and I will win for you…

We are a nation like no other, full of compassion, courage, and exceptionalism. Our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent, and totally unpredictable.

We will be prosperous, we will be proud, we will be strong, and we will win like never before…. We will not be conquered, we will not be intimidated, we will not be broken, and we will not fail.



We will stand bravely, we will live proudly, we will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans. The future is ours, and our golden age has just begun.

Fight, fight fight!

Thank you. God bless you and God bless America.