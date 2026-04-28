How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
3h

Great post, Yuri👍👍. Seems like the only downside to eliminating USAID is that those who’ve been scamming the taxpayers for decades can no longer do so. There’s no long list of suffering people who no longer are helped by USAID, rather the only ones suffering are the scammers and the politicians who no longer get kickbacks from USAID employees and contractors🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️. Maybe I’m confused 🤔 but this seems like a big win for the US taxpayers.

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Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
3h

How can so many high income earners that are in their fifties and sixties not have a paid off mortgage? Why are their children so young at their age?

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