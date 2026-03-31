Communism has killed over 100 million people. In 2022, The Victims of Communism (VOC) Museum opened to honor them and all who have fought for freedom against socialism. It is located a block away from The White House on 15th & I St (McPherson Square). The VOC Memorial Foundation was established in 1993 with unanimous Congressional support, but it took 30 years to secure a permanent space with the help of private donors.

In a city full of grand museums, VOC is intimate. You only need an hour to see all of the exhibits. The main gallery documents the brutal history of communist regimes around the world. Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot are accurately presented as mass murderers. Dissidents like Aleksander Solzhenitsyn, Wei Jingsheng, and Václav Havel are recognized for their courage. Perhaps we can add a Yuri exhibit some day.

A replica of the Goddess of Democracy statue from the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre stands as the museum’s centerpiece. It is a reminder that we must keep flame of liberty burning for over 1.5 billion people who still live under communism. Another statue was installed outdoors near Union Station on Mass Ave and G Street.

The VOC museum’s stairways feature the jarring Gulag Collection by Ukrainian artist Nikolai Getman. He was imprisoned in a Siberian gulag from 1945-1953 for mocking Stalin. For the next 40 years following his release, he painted a series of 50 pictures as a testimony to the brutalities he witnessed. He couldn’t even tell his wife what he was doing because of the censorship. The paintings were first publicly exhibited in Russia in 1993. Nikolai passed away in 2004 and his work now resides at the VOC Museum.

In Nikolai’s words:

“I undertook the task because I was convinced that it was my duty to leave behind a testimony to the fate of millions of prisoners who died and who should not be forgotten… Some may say that the Gulag is a forgotten part of history and that we do not need to be reminded. But I have witnessed monstrous crimes. It is not too late to talk about them and reveal them. It is essential to do so. Some have expressed fear on seeing some of my paintings that I might end up in Kolyma again—this time for good. But the people must be reminded of one of the harshest acts of political repression in the Soviet Union. My paintings may help achieve this.”

The National Portrait Gallery is best known for its collection of Presidential Portraits. However, its other exhibits are fully demoralized and a stain on America. Their commissar committee selected ugly slop as finalists for its annual portrait contest. They are all mimicking Obama’s style. And yes, the hidden forehead sperm is real. Washington weeps over.

At least the peak cherry blossoms were lovely - for more on DC and Tiananmen Square: