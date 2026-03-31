How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Karina Schneidman MBA, MS-MFT's avatar
Karina Schneidman MBA, MS-MFT
3h

As an immigrant from the Soviet Union, I get asked a lot of questions about communism. No matter how much I write about it, talk about it, or draw comparisons, this level of hell can’t truly be explained to those who have never felt that kind of fear living under the thumb of a maniacal ideology. You go to sleep scared, you wake up scared, and every move you make has to be just right. The constant sense of angst that hangs over every person living that way is unparalleled, even compared to wartime and I’ve lived through that too. Communism is the only mental illness that disguises itself as an ideology.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
4h

I will chose the blossoms over the inside of that museum anytime. As someone recently stated, socialism and communism produce ugly art.

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