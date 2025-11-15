Call Us Daddies #11: Yuri Sr. - How To Visit China

Comrades: What is going on in China? MSM offers no insights. My father Yuri Sr. recently visited and has many perspectives to share as our guide.

The importance of grandparents

What has improved and gotten worse in China over the course of his lifetime, shiny on the outside but rotten beneath the surface

Young people struggling with the demoralization of cram schools, lie flat, and intense 9-9-6 work expectations

Double-edged sword of technology: High-speed rail and Digital ID

How the social credit score and debanking are weaponized to crush dissent

Real estate market collapse and crony construction disasters

The cover-up of the child kidnapping epidemic and the horrific story of CCP officials abusing “chain girl”

CCP indoctrination in the school system

The nuances of the controversy surrounding Chinese foreign students in America

Tourist restrictions when visiting China

Poor spitting and smoking etiquette

How regular Chinese (lao bai xing) feel about Trump and America; how much resistance there is to the CCP

