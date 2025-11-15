How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #11: Yuri Sr. - How To Visit China
0:00
-1:00:19

My father Yuri Sr. reflects on his recent travels in China (61 min)
Nov 15, 2025
Comrades: What is going on in China? MSM offers no insights. My father Yuri Sr. recently visited and has many perspectives to share as our guide.

In our conversation, we discuss:

  • The importance of grandparents

  • What has improved and gotten worse in China over the course of his lifetime, shiny on the outside but rotten beneath the surface

  • Young people struggling with the demoralization of cram schools, lie flat, and intense 9-9-6 work expectations

  • Double-edged sword of technology: High-speed rail and Digital ID

  • How the social credit score and debanking are weaponized to crush dissent

  • Real estate market collapse and crony construction disasters

  • The cover-up of the child kidnapping epidemic and the horrific story of CCP officials abusing “chain girl”

  • CCP indoctrination in the school system

  • The nuances of the controversy surrounding Chinese foreign students in America

  • Tourist restrictions when visiting China

  • Poor spitting and smoking etiquette

  • How regular Chinese (lao bai xing) feel about Trump and America; how much resistance there is to the CCP

Tourist Destination China

My interview with him about our family history from 3 years ago, when he was my first podcast guest:

