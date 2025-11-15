Call Us Daddies #11: Yuri Sr. - How To Visit China

Comrades: What is going on in China? MSM offers no insights. My father Yuri Sr. recently visited and has many perspectives to share as our guide.
In our conversation, we discuss:
The importance of grandparents
What has improved and gotten worse in China over the course of his lifetime, shiny on the outside but rotten beneath the surface
Young people struggling with the demoralization of cram schools, lie flat, and intense 9-9-6 work expectations
Double-edged sword of technology: High-speed rail and Digital ID
How the social credit score and debanking are weaponized to crush dissent
Real estate market collapse and crony construction disasters
The cover-up of the child kidnapping epidemic and the horrific story of CCP officials abusing “chain girl”
CCP indoctrination in the school system
The nuances of the controversy surrounding Chinese foreign students in America
Tourist restrictions when visiting China
Poor spitting and smoking etiquette
How regular Chinese (lao bai xing) feel about Trump and America; how much resistance there is to the CCP
