How To Save Wrexham and Wales

Comrades: Welcome to Wrexham.
In 2020, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny purchased Wrexham Football Club for $2 million. The team is the heart of a working class town in north Wales with 50,000 souls. Over the course of four seasons TV, they fall in love with the community while earning an unprecedented back to back to back promotions up to the second tier of English professional football.
What does Welcome to Wrexham reveal about the owners and the community? What were its most wholesome white pill tearjerking moments? How does it compare to Clarkson’s Farm as a love letter to the UK working class? The audio and transcript will reveal the nuances. Scroll below while listening.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney: a bromance between blue collar family men from Vancouver and Philadelphia bromance - as authentic and relatable as Hollywood celebrities can be?
Wrexham: the ultimate underdogs from coal disasters to bankruptcy to small business
The Quiet Zone: autism and the passion of the fans
Patagonia fans: a Welsh cultural homecoming
RIP Arthur Massey: passed away after receiving 100 seconds of applause to celebrate his 100th birthday
Royal Patronage and Wrexham executive Humphrey Ker as a symbol of the British elite:
Consoomerism: Hollywood, Disney, and sportsball as content
Intro song: "Don't Forget" by Jon Hume
Don’t forget where you came from
Don’t forget what you’re made of
The ones who were there
When no one else would care
Don’t be afraid to cry now
Even when the world comes crashing in
Don’t forget to sing when you win
Protect Wales from The Yookay: