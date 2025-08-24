How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
How To Save Wrexham and Wales
How To Save Wrexham and Wales

A review of "Welcome to Wrexham" and its wholesome storytelling around bromance, Welsh culture, and the passion of an underdog town (20 min)
Aug 24, 2025
5
4
Comrades: Welcome to Wrexham.

In 2020, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny purchased Wrexham Football Club for $2 million. The team is the heart of a working class town in north Wales with 50,000 souls. Over the course of four seasons TV, they fall in love with the community while earning an unprecedented back to back to back promotions up to the second tier of English professional football.

Welcome To Wrexham season 5 renewal confirmed | Film Stories

What does Welcome to Wrexham reveal about the owners and the community? What were its most wholesome white pill tearjerking moments? How does it compare to Clarkson’s Farm as a love letter to the UK working class? The audio and transcript will reveal the nuances. Scroll below while listening.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney: a bromance between blue collar family men from Vancouver and Philadelphia bromance - as authentic and relatable as Hollywood celebrities can be?

Exploring Rob McElhenney's Childhood Home: Location, TV Appearances ...

Wrexham: the ultimate underdogs from coal disasters to bankruptcy to small business

Gresford Mining Disaster 80th anniversary to be marked by special ...
The Turf at Wrexham's Racecourse shuts 'until further notice' - North ...

The Quiet Zone: autism and the passion of the fans

¡Un ejemplo! Millie Tipping: Joven autista y fan del futbol
Paul Mullin on His Son's Autism Journey - Scene | Welcome to Wrexham ...

Patagonia fans: a Welsh cultural homecoming

Heartwarming documentary tells story of Patagonians who make journey of ...

RIP Arthur Massey: passed away after receiving 100 seconds of applause to celebrate his 100th birthday

Welcome to Wrexham star Arthur Massy dies aged 100: Club's oldest fan ...

Royal Patronage and Wrexham executive Humphrey Ker as a symbol of the British elite:

Wrexham director Humphrey Ker catches up with Prince William at the Turf pub

Consoomerism: Hollywood, Disney, and sportsball as content

No More TikTok: Wrexham 23-24 Home Kit Released - Footy Headlines
David Beckham and Will Ferrell join Ryan Reynolds at Wembley for ...
Beckham in Birmingham: Why football's most famous face joined Tom Brady ...

Intro song: "Don't Forget" by Jon Hume

Don’t forget where you came from
Don’t forget what you’re made of

The ones who were there
When no one else would care

Don’t be afraid to cry now
Even when the world comes crashing in
Don’t forget to sing when you win

Wrexham fans rush the Racecourse Ground.

Protect Wales from The Yookay:

