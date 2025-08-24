How To Save Wrexham and Wales

Comrades: Welcome to Wrexham.

In 2020, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny purchased Wrexham Football Club for $2 million. The team is the heart of a working class town in north Wales with 50,000 souls. Over the course of four seasons TV, they fall in love with the community while earning an unprecedented back to back to back promotions up to the second tier of English professional football.

What does Welcome to Wrexham reveal about the owners and the community? What were its most wholesome white pill tearjerking moments? How does it compare to Clarkson’s Farm as a love letter to the UK working class? The audio and transcript will reveal the nuances. Scroll below while listening.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney: a bromance between blue collar family men from Vancouver and Philadelphia bromance - as authentic and relatable as Hollywood celebrities can be?

Wrexham: the ultimate underdogs from coal disasters to bankruptcy to small business

The Quiet Zone: autism and the passion of the fans

Patagonia fans: a Welsh cultural homecoming

RIP Arthur Massey: passed away after receiving 100 seconds of applause to celebrate his 100th birthday

Royal Patronage and Wrexham executive Humphrey Ker as a symbol of the British elite:

Consoomerism: Hollywood, Disney, and sportsball as content

Intro song: "Don't Forget" by Jon Hume

Don’t forget where you came from

Don’t forget what you’re made of

The ones who were there

When no one else would care

Don’t be afraid to cry now

Even when the world comes crashing in

Don’t forget to sing when you win

Protect Wales from The Yookay: