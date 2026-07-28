How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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MMP's avatar
MMP
2dEdited

“In NYC, a man shouted “allahu akbar” before stabbing several civilians.”

One of them was a friend of mine. He was transported to the hospital with the knife in his back. Surgeon said it was a miracle it didn’t hit the spine. By the grace of God - friend will be released from the hospital today. Assailant is a Hispanic man with a penchants for Marx and the Koran. ENOUGH of this shit!!!

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Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)'s avatar
Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)
1d

Yuri bringin’ the clarity - thanks!

The Marxist “False Consciousness” is known in Islam as “Jahihiyyah” the pre-Islamic state of barbarism. Obama prefers nagging on in the language of former, but he can go both ways - as befits the Queen of the Diabolical Intersectional crowd.

Marx’s favorite quote - from “Faust” was “Everything that exists deserves to perish”.

Islam prefers as its operational motivation, “We love death more than you love life”.

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