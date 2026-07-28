For decades, communists and Islamists have joined forces to wage a woke jihad. MSM has normalized their increasing violence by spinning and memory holing incidents. Last week featured gruesome attacks across the West almost every day.

In Berlin, an Islamist killed one and injured many others after driving into an LGBTQ parade. In Paris, an Islamist stabbed three women, one of whom is pregnant. In NYC, a man shouted “allahu akbar” before stabbing several civilians.

Cities attract open borders socialists and the migrants they vote for. The red green alliance leads to absurd statements like “Queers for Hamas”. While the contradictions are absurd at first glance, they have more in common than you think.

Both push face coverings on women.

Both worship to religious mantras.

Both celebrate a holy month.

Both have expanded aggressively in the pursuit of global domination.

Both demand obedience. When they are in the minority, they demand rights as victims of Islamophobia, transphobia, etc. When they are in the majority, they use Sharia and Progressive law to trample on the rights of nonbelievers.

Both have blasphemy laws. They protect sacred words and figures that can never be criticized. Violence is promoted against blasphemers, who do not have a right to free speech and self defense.

Both practice female genital mutilation.

Both have grooming gangs who target children, but are shielded by the justice system due to political correctness.

Both indoctrinate children in madrassas.

Both fly their flags in conquered territories.

Both establish no-go zones in the neighborhoods of American and European cities where they have taken over.

Both hate America and Christians.

The main difference is that in Islam, men hold all the power. In Progressivism, it’s the intersectional mafia of women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+. Jordan Peterson was onto something with his theory that leftist women’s attraction to Islam is a subconscious desire for subjugation.

How long will this marriage of convenience end in a bloody divorce?