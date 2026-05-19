How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

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Glitterpuppy's avatar
Glitterpuppy
2h

So tiresome. Just some unhappy cunt hawking a shitty book. Yawn…

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
2hEdited

Burke: A miserable woman working to bring others down to her level, and make bank on the process.

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