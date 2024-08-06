How To Jailbreak AI Censorship
A Yuri reader's hack to force Alibaba's Qwen2 AI LLM to tell the truth about the CCP's crimes, plus the AI definition of propaganda
Comrades: Artificial Intelligence is Automated Indoctrination. Orwell would be proud at how AI is enforcing The Narrative so that The Party is always right, while memory-holing inconvenient facts. All free thinking humans must subvert its subversion.
Alibaba is one of the largest tech companies in China. Its billionaire founder Jack Ma gained internation…