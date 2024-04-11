Comrades: Human Authentic Intelligence is far superior to machine artificial intelligence.

AI has arrived in full force. The debutantes ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot are awkward, censorious, and bigoted just like the people who created them

(James Damore tried to warn us). However, they will continue to evolve every second. They are fueled by massive amounts of cash, greed, ideology, chips, and data farms. Plenty of pharmaceuticals too ;)

NPC.AI is the automated mechanized version of the WEF Wehrmacht. Its output is indistinguishable from the copypasta word salad spewed by DIE/ESG commissars. That is why they are literally shaking that AI is exposing how useless and plagiaristic they are. The left wants the top half of this meme loaded with the operating system from bottom half:

It is inevitable that AI will take over many jobs. However, the humans currently doing those jobs mostly don’t enjoy them because they are repetitive, tedious, and boring. They are soul-crushing, mind-numbing bullshit jobs. Truckers are not part of this category because as the past few years have shown, they are the most important people on the planet. The near term transition period will be difficult, but it will be a net positive in the long run.

Power law dynamics will stretch society and its midwits to the limits.

How To Make a Midwit Meme Yuri Bezmenov · December 3, 2023 Comrades: On the first day of Christmas, my Yuri gave to me… a post with a bunch of dank memes. For previous meme compilations, check out the newly created Meme subpage that contains the Substack, Trojan Horse and Metronome posts. Which meme below is your favorite? Read full story

The white pill is that AI will unleash authentic human intelligence (AuthI). The AuthI platform has served our species for its entire existence. It has innovated on and adapted to infinite environments, challenges, and technologies. Over 8 billion souls comprise AuthI, representing countless permutations of cultures, ideas, and relationship combinations. Powered by food, sleep, and love, AuthI can accomplish so much more than AI. We all must lean into our humanity during these turbulent times and accelerating changes. Substack is becoming one of the world’s greatest showcases of AuthI.

How much AuthI do you have?

Can you give life and be an irreplaceable parent, mentor, or friend?

Can you build high-trust communities?

Can you embrace love, empathy, and humor?

Can you spark joy and serendipity?

Can you create new things that didn’t exist before?

Can you solve complex problems?

Can you focus and prioritize?

Can you navigate ambiguity and uncertainty?

Can you strategize, adapt, and execute?

Can you communicate with clarity and nuance?

Can you set up and play win-win situations instead of zero-sum games?

Can you harness risk-reward to your favor?

Individually, it boils down to one question. What is your unfair advantage that you uniquely can do better than any other person or machine? God put everyone here on our Earth for a reason. It is our duty to find that reason and fulfill our missions to the maximum.

Fire away in the comments on how we can help each other maximize our AuthI and accelerate humanity above AI. Don’t live in the pod. Don’t eat the bugs. And don’t get an AI lover: