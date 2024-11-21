How To Save Clarkson's Farm
On the timeless parables of Clarkson's Farm, the British farmer protests, and the contrast between Jeremy Clarkson's pro-human localism and David Attenborough's anti-human globalism
Comrades: If you ate today, thank a farmer.
Clarkson’s Farm is the perfect blend of humour and education. A cosmopolitan celebrity tries his hand at farming 1,000 acres, then falls in love with the country life. The premise is simple, but the fable is deep. We have all seen farmers across Europe protesting the Eurocrats who are ruining their livelihoods …