Comrades: He is risen.

The Resurrection of Jesus Christ (Piero della Francesca, 1463)

In March 2020, we left the city for several months to escape the COVID lockdowns. On Easter Sunday, I went for a hike. Police tape blocked the trail entrance, but I walked around it.

Out of nowhere, a Karen started screaming at me to mask up and go home. For the first time, I felt demonic possession and mass formation psychosis. Hell is empty and all the devils are here; once you see them you can’t unsee them.

While resting at a babbling brook, I felt goosebumps taking in its beauty in contrast to the ugliness I had just witnessed. Something supernatural spoke to me. The hair stood on the back of my neck. I felt compelled to learn more about Easter and Jesus Christ.

Resurrection (Annibale Carracci, 1593)

Then I found the Reverend Billy Graham. He changed my life. I am awestruck by how his sermons are more relevant today than ever before. Through his crusades around the world, he preached the gospel to more humans in person than anyone in the history of Christianity. His estimated lifetime audience including TV/radio exceeds 2 billion.

When he passed away in 2018, he was the first religious leader and fourth private citizen to Lie in Honor in the Capitol. His voice and preaching style are unmatched. Instead of going to a demoralized church on Sundays, I watch his videos.

I did not grow up in a religious family and rarely went to church. However, I hope to raise Baby Yulia in a holy way. Her arrival into the world was by far the most spiritual event I have ever experienced. I lost many earthly things that year, but gained a heavenly peace. It has given me joy and resilience that I never knew.

The decline of Western civilization has followed the decline of Christianity. Several generations grew up in broken homes and schools with no moral foundation. Nature abhors a vacuum, so the secular cult of The Current Thing has filled the void.

Christmas and Easter are about the birth and death of Jesus Christ. God sent his only son to die on the cross for our sins. It is the greatest sacrifice ever made. This Easter, let the light within us shine brighter than ever. Remember all the sacrifices made for our civilization. I pray for those who are more upset by the existence of this Substack than the darkness it shines a light upon.

Resurrection of Christ (Raphael, 1502)

Once again, the OG Yuri was right:

The most difficult and at the same time the simplest answer to the subversion, is to start it at the process of demoralization and even before. It’s to bring the society back to religion. Something that you cannot touch, or eat, or put on yourself. Something that rules society and preserves it. Have you ever met a person who would sacrifice his life, freedom for 2+2=4?. I never met someone who did. But millions sacrifice their life, freedom, comfort for things like God. Something which is not material moves society and helps it to survive. The moment we turn to this [2 + 2 = 4] and make it a guiding principle of our life and existence, we die. Even though this [math] is true and this [religion] you cannot prove.”

Shame on Netflix for cutting this from the opening of The Passion of the Christ:

For a more intense meditation on the Crucifixion: