How To Celebrate Father's Day
A happy announcement from the Bezmenov family and a podcast with my father about his escape from the Chinese cultural revolution struggle sessions
Comrades: Happy Father’s Day!
Fatherhood is a blessing. Baby Yulia makes every day a joy. I am excited to share that she is going to become a big sister later this year!
Baby Yulia was born exactly 100 years after my late grandfather. My father Yuri Sr. made it possible for his grandchildren to live free. Here is my interview with him accompanied by old family photos:
Our entire family appreciates your support on our journey. All upgrades go towards Baby Yulia and her incoming little sibling.
How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
BONUS: I talked about ways to improve family formation and soft arranged marriage with Becoming Noble’shere:
Happy Father's Day to the whole Bezmenov family.
Keep bringing the truth.
Welcome baby ! happy father's Day to you, Yuri.