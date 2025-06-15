Comrades: Happy Father’s Day!

Fatherhood is a blessing. Baby Yulia makes every day a joy. I am excited to share that she is going to become a big sister later this year!

Baby Yulia was born exactly 100 years after my late grandfather. My father Yuri Sr. made it possible for his grandchildren to live free. Here is my interview with him accompanied by old family photos:

Our entire family appreciates your support on our journey. All upgrades go towards Baby Yulia and her incoming little sibling.

BONUS: I talked about ways to improve family formation and soft arranged marriage with Becoming Noble’s

here: