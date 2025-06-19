Comrades: I have information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton. I am in good health and have no suicidal thoughts.

A decade ago at an old bullshit job, I met Hillary Clinton. My employer at the time invited her as the keynote speaker for its annual Davos-style Current Thing conference. Hundreds of top clients attended, many of whom you’d recognize. HRC was paid around $400,000 for 4 hours of handshakes, photos, dinner, and speaking. In addition to the picture, I snagged the notes she left at the lectern.

I was struck by how she already knew everyone in the room and kept referring to them as friends. Many of them had likely bundled millions fundraising for her, despite her claim that the Democrats are the party of Main Street not Wall Street. How ironic that she, Kamala, Schumer, and other liberal royalty attended their unelected master Alexander Soros’ lavish Hamptons wedding last weekend, while their mindless minions protested NO KINGS in the streets. Did Hillary claim prima nocta with the bride Huma, who was her body woman for many years? How is Soros Jr. enjoying Weiner’s sloppy seconds?

Since HRC is not fond of being crossed, I have paywalled the rest of her speech:

2014 sounds a lot like 2025: