Comrades: Clown world has reached the point where child molesters roam free, while those who punish them are imprisoned.

The grooming epidemic has grown to biblical proportions, as schools subject children to Current Thing Month every day. As the father of a beautiful baby girl, I am horrified by how many predators are out there and how 27% of parents support grooming in elementary school. Thankfully Matt Walsh, Chris Rufo, Billboard Chris, Chloe Cole, Libs of Tik Tok, Moms for Liberty, Gays Against Groomers, and others are turning the tide. If things don’t improve in a few years I may have no other choice but to home school.

The groomer population overlaps with sociopaths and soy bugmen. Today’s post will focus on Cain Velasquez battle against groomers and the justice system that protects them. Join me on Twitter to amplify the #freecain campaign.

Cain Velasquez is a former UFC champion who won several heavyweight titles. UFC is one of the only sports left that is not demoralized. Cain’s 4-year-old son was molested by Harry Goularte, the son of a daycare manager who is accused of abusing many more children. Unbeknownst to the local community, the Santa Clara County (Commiefornia) court system released Goularte with no bail soon after his arrest. When Velasquez saw that Goularte was free to groom other children, he chased him down and shot at him but missed, injuring his father. For that crime, Velasquez has been locked up without bail since February.

Physiognomy check - Chad fighter on the left, soy bugman groomer on the right.

Cain now is set for a pre-trial hearing on October 17. He faces charges of attempted murder (one count), shooting at a motor vehicle or aircraft (one count), assault with a firearm (three counts), assault with a deadly weapon (three counts), willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle (one count) and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (one count). If found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison.

Judge Shelyna Brown has denied him bail 3 times. Think he’ll get a fair trial from her? Physiognomy check - DEI commissar:

From the city streets to school boards, our entire justice system is corrupted to protect groomers. In every human society since our species’ existence, groomers have been executed or banished. The only exceptions are modern America, ancient Rome, and the Weimar Republic. As we all know, the worst periods in human history occurred after the fall of Rome and Weimar. Are we doomed to repeat history again?

Conservative immigrant communities vs teachers union Karens is the heavyweight bout of this culture war front. Muslims in the UK banished LGBTQ curricula. Asians in San Francisco recalled school board members who were openly discriminating against them and focusing on gender theory. As more grooming goes unpunished, more instances of vigilante justice like Cain Velasquez will emerge.

The deeper problem with grooming is on the demand side. There will always be a supply of groomers, but modern progressive karents provide demand as they offer their kids as prey to the predators. These bizarre parents want their children to be groomed into regime catamites, so they can be shown off like luxury accessories. They enthusiastically cheer their kids on dancing on stage and stuffing money into underwear at drag queen shows. They sign the papers to permit castration surgeries. No legislation can arrest that cultural rot. This is an all out spiritual battle.

Every level of government now protects groomers:

In Berkeley, police let a trans groomer walk free after predator hunters caught him exchanging texts to molest 3 girls:

In San Carlos, Commiefornia an illegal alien who had been previously arrested for child rape beheaded a woman in front of her two children. He was never deported but was “rehabilitated” from his previous crime:

In Port Townsend, Washington an 80-year-old grandmother was banned from the YMCA for complaining about a man in the women’s changing room exposing himself to young girls:

In New York, a trans 10 year old named Noella McMaher walked the runway at fashion week. Their trans parents have scheduled transition surgery for their Sweet 16 and clearly had no influence in the child’s decision:

In Florida of all places, a father named Wendell Perez is suing the school district for transitioning his child without his knowledge which led to her suicide attempt in a school bathroom:

In Georgia, husband and husband William and Zachary Zulock were arrested for using their adopted children to make child porn:

One groomer teacher has been arrested every day this year and many more do it openly with the Democrat teacher union’s support:

Not a single Lolita Express and Epstein Island VIP has been punished:

LA-based Ed Buck is a Democrat megadonor to Reps Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu who groomed, drugged, and killed black men for years before finally being arrested:

Our tax dollars funded Afghan “allies” who practiced bacha bazi:

US embassies are now spreading woke grooming as cultural imperialism:

Thousands of girls were abused by grooming gangs in Rotherham and other English cities because authorities didn’t want to appear racist:

Meanwhile British police arrested a man for posing the trans swastika meme:

In Ireland, a teacher was arrested and imprisoned for refusing to call a boy a girl. Pray for Enoch Burke:

Not grooming, but revolting nonetheless. In North Dakota, a millennial soy bugman deliberately ran over a Zoomer teen for being Republican. He has already been released on $50K bail. Crickets from the media, no condemnation from Democrats or RINOs:

The regime’s monkeypox czar is a Satanist. If it only spreads one way, how are kids getting it?

In Loudon County, Virginia a father was arrested at a school board meeting for demanding answers about how his daughter was sexually assaulted by a trans student who had done the same thing at zir’s previous school:

Attorney General Stasi Chief Marrick Garland’s son in law runs a company called Panorama, which harvests data on children’s emotions through “Social Emotional Learning”. It has contracted with 23,000 public schools and raised $76M from investors. Any parent who opposes this will be deemed an enemy of the state.

Last but not least, let’s not forget the groomer in chief. The people who found his daughter Ashley’s diary about inappropriate showering have plead guilty due to pressure for the Stasi DOJ/FBI.

The “free press” either ignores or defends grooming, so they are the enemy of the people:

Is Chris Hansen’s “To Catch a Predator” another old TV show that would not be allowed to air in modern clown world?

Once again calling based Africans - save us!

PS: My testosterone levels plummeted just by viewing the photos of speakers at today’s Atlantic Festival (sponsored by Pfizer!) Soy bugman and Karens galore.

This was a heavy post, so let me end with a white pill chart: